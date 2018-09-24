Martin Gero, Brendan Gall Land Production Commitment for Spy Drama at CBS

Martin Gero and Brendan Gall have scored a pilot production commitment for a drama series in the works at CBS, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Secret to a Good Marriage,” the project follows an elite pair of CIA spies who are pushed to their limits both professionally and personally, fighting to save the world while they forge a new kind of relationship for themselves and their son in the wake of their fractured marriage.

Gero and Gall will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also executive producing via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce along with Berlanti Productions and Gero’s Quinn’s House banner. Both Gero and Berlanti are under overall deals at WBTV.

This is the second commitment Gero has gotten at a broadcast network in the past few months. Back in August, he and Alex Berger set up a legal drama at NBC with Archie Panjabi set for the lead role.

Last year, Gero and Berger–along with Berlanti and Schechter–got a put pilot commitment at NBC for a political drama about a female Chief of Staff to a moderate Republican President as well as a legal drama at CBS about five multi-racial adopted siblings who all work in the legal system.

Gero and Gall are repped by WME.

(Pictured: Martin Gero)