Marti Noxon Sets Netflix Overall Deal

Emmy-nominated writer, producer and director Marti Noxon has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

Under the deal, Noxon will produce new series programming exclusively for Netflix. Additionally, Netflix will have a first-look option on Noxon’s feature projects through the pact, as well. Noxon will continue to produce all projects through her production company, Tiny Pyro. Maria Grasso will make the move to Netflix, as well, continuing in her role as president of Tiny Pyro. Noxon previously had an overall deal at Skydance, which she signed in 2016.

“Who can resist the allure of Netflix?” said Noxon. “Not only do they continually produce ground-breaking and visually stunning content, they’ve developed a platform that’s so influential its become a verb. I Netflix at home, happily, and now I’m even more excited to Netflix for a living.”

Noxon began her career as a writer and later executive producer on the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” series. Her other credits include “Mad Men,” “Glee,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Most recently, she created the critically-acclaimed HBO limited series “Sharp Objects” and “Dietland” for AMC. She also created the hit shows “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” for Bravo and “UnREAL” for Lifetime, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2016 for best writing for a drama series. On the film side, Noxon wrote and made her feature directorial debut with the Netflix original film “To The Bone,” which premiered in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Marti Noxon is a brilliant and visionary creator who explores emotional depths to reveal the inner lives and struggles of complex, modern women,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix. “Her work is often both brave and vulnerable, with a distinct voice, sense of humor and tone that is uniquely her own.”

Noxon is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson. She is the latest high-profile television creator to make the move to Netflix. In the past year, the streaming giant has inked similar pacts with Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and Kenya Barris.

