Starz Promotes Marta Fernandez to Executive VP of Originals Programming

Starz has promoted Marta Fernandez to executive VP of originals programming.

Fernandez has been with Starz since 2007. Most recently, she has helped steer the original programming team and leads the company’s inclusion initiatives. Among the shows that she directly oversees are the drama series “Vida” and “American Gods” and the upcoming “P-Valley,” set in a strip club.

“Marta has done an excellent job of developing premium content and diverse talent and has been a great representative for Starz in our goal of serving underserved audiences,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “We are pleased to be able to acknowledge her dedication and continuing contribution to the network.”

During her tenure at Starz to date, Fernandez has supervised such original series as “Spartacus,” “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Black Sails” and “Da Vinci’s Demons.”