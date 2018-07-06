TV Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Ticks Up to Total Viewers Season High

MARLON -- "Homecoming" Episode 208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diallo Riddle as Stevie, Marlon Wayans as Marlon Wayne, Essence Atkins as Ashley Wayne, Bresha Webb as Yvette -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC)
CREDIT: Vivian Zink/NBC

NBC comedy “Marlon” rose to a season high in total viewers on Thursday night.

The 9 p.m. episode of the Marlon Wayans-led series drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers, up slightly from the episode in the same time slot last week and topping the previous high of 2.9 million viewers. At 9:30, the second episode of “Marlon” drew a 0.6 and 2.4 million viewers, even with last week’s 9:30 episode.

Earlier on NBC, “Little Big Shots” (0.8, 6.4 million) ticked up in the demo.

On ABC, “The Gong Show” (0.6, 3.5 million) was up in both measures, while “Match Game” (0.7, 4 million) hit a season high in total viewers. “Take Two” (0.4, 2.9 million) was even.

The only original for CBS was “Big Brother” (1.3, 4.9 million), which was even.

Fox and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.0 and 4.6 million viewers. NBC and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 0.6 each. NBC was second in viewers with 3.8 million. ABC was third with 3.4 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.5 and 1.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 699,000 viewers.

    TV Ratings: 'Marlon' Ticks Up to Total Viewers Season High

NBC comedy "Marlon" rose to a season high in total viewers on Thursday night. The 9 p.m. episode of the Marlon Wayans-led series drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers, up slightly from the episode in the same time slot last week and topping the previous high of 2.9 million viewers.

