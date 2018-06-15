TV Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Returns Down in Season 2 Debut

“Marlon” returned for its second season on NBC down significantly from its Season 1 premiere last August.

The Marlon Wayans-led comedy series aired two episodes back-to-back on Thursday night. The first episode averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers. The second episode drew a 0.6 and 2.4 million. For comparison, the series premiere drew a 1.3 and 5.3 million viewers and a second episode the same night drew a 1.0 and 4 million. The Season 2 premiere also fell short of the Season 1 Live+Same Day average of a 1.0 and 4.3 million viewers.

In fairness, “America’s Got Talent” led in to “Marlon” during its first season, while last night its lead in was a steady “Little Big Shots” (0.8, 5.7 million). A repeat of “Law & Order: SVU” followed at 10.

On Fox, “The Four” (0.7, 2.2 million) was even with last week’s premiere.

CBS, ABC, and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS, ABC, and Fox all tied for first in the demo with a 0.7. NBC was fourth with a 0.6. The CW averaged a 0.2. In total viewers, CBS was first with 4.7 million. NBC was second with 3.6 million. ABC was third with 3.5 million. Fox was fourth with 2.2 million. The CW drew 690,000.