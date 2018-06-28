Mark Burnett Extends Contract as MGM TV Chief Through 2022

Mark Burnett
CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/REX/

Mark Burnett has extended his contract to remain head of MGM’s television operations through 2022.

As part of the new pact, Burnett has been promoted to chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group. Burnett previous deal was believed to expire in 2020.

“Mark is a one-of-a-kind creative individual with an incredible eye for talent and content and a long track record of success,” said Kevin Ulrich, CEO of Anchorage Capital Group and chairman of MGM’s board of directors. “We are confident that under Mark’s leadership, MGM Television’s best days are ahead.”

On Burnett’s watch, MGM has revved up activity in the scripted and unscripted realm with such shows as Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Epix’s “Get Shorty,” Audience Network’s “Condor,” Fox’s “Beat Shazam,” and CBS’ upcoming reality-competition series “TKO,” hosted by Kevin Hart. The Lion has also made acquisitions of unscripted production companies Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, adding a roster of cable reality series to complement Burnett’s strength in broadcast TV with CBS’ “Survivor,” NBC’s “The Voice,” and ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

“In the past four years at MGM we have renewed all our television franchises and have added a lot of new hits,” Burnett said. “This is the most fun I have had in my career and I know we will continue to build on these successes. I believe so strongly in the future of MGM and the team that surrounds me and it was important for me to extend my involvement well into the future. “

A 12-time Emmy winner, Burnett was named head of MGM Television and Digital in late 2015, after MGM acquired his One Three Media banner in two transactions in 2014 and 2015. He continues to oversee MGM’s digital operations.

  • Mark Burnett

    Mark Burnett Extends Contract as MGM TV Chief Through 2022

