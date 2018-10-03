You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Marcella’ Coming Back for Netflix and ITV (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cineflix Rights

Anna Friel will return for a third season of “Marcella” on Netflix and ITV, after a new season of the show got the green light.

Friel won an international Emmy for playing the title character in the drama series, which goes out on free-to-air channel ITV in Britain and on Netflix globally. The show is written by Hans Rosenfeldt, who also created Nordic noir hit “The Bridge.” “Marcella” was his first English-language series.

Rosenfeldt is currently penning the third season, which will run to eight parts. The producers promise that the new run will delve deeper into the psychology of Marcella, a troubled detective dealing with mental health issues and a demanding job and family. Friel has talked about Marcella resonating with viewers precisely because she is both complex and relatable.

The series is produced by Tony Wood’s U.K.-based Buccaneer Media. “Hans Rosenfeldt has proven himself to be a master storyteller in the English language over the past two seasons of ‘Marcella,’ and it’s a real pleasure to be collaborating with him once again in the third season of this remarkable drama hit.” Wood said.

The Netflix deal was brokered by Cineflix Rights. Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, recommissioned the show. The new season will bow in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More TV

  • Big Brother

    ITV Rules Out Bid for Endemol Shine

    Anna Friel will return for a third season of “Marcella” on Netflix and ITV, after a new season of the show got the green light. Friel won an international Emmy for playing the title character in the drama series, which goes out on free-to-air channel ITV in Britain and on Netflix globally. The show is […]

  • ‘Marcella’ Coming Back for Netflix and

    ‘Marcella’ Coming Back for Netflix and ITV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anna Friel will return for a third season of “Marcella” on Netflix and ITV, after a new season of the show got the green light. Friel won an international Emmy for playing the title character in the drama series, which goes out on free-to-air channel ITV in Britain and on Netflix globally. The show is […]

  • Justin Noble

    NBC to Develop Modern Dorm Comedy From Justin Noble

    Anna Friel will return for a third season of “Marcella” on Netflix and ITV, after a new season of the show got the green light. Friel won an international Emmy for playing the title character in the drama series, which goes out on free-to-air channel ITV in Britain and on Netflix globally. The show is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad