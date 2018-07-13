Manny Halley’s Imani Media Group Partners With NBC’s Wilshire Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment production unit.

Halley has worked in the music industry for more than two decades with recording artists including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Halley’s first foray into television production began with producing and executive producing the reality series, “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is” for BET and the spinoff, “Frankie and Neffe.”

Halley’s Faith Media Distribution company moved into the feature film business with “True to the Game,” starring Columbus Short and Erica Peeples. The movie, an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods, is a love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman as they struggle to balance his street life and their mutual love. The film earned $1.2 million in limited release last fall.

Since the January launch of the Imani Media Group, Halley hired Cas Sigers-Beedles to write a script for a movie about Nicole Paultre Bell, activist and fiancee of Sean Bell, who was fatally shot by NYPD officers on their wedding day. He also signed a three-picture deal with Leah Daniels Butler to cast and co-produce his next films and is in pre-propduction “True to the Game 2” and “Dutch,” also based on a Teri Woods novel.

“Imani Media Group is excited to partner with Wilshire Studios/ NBC Universal,” he said. “Thanks for the opportunity to create exceptional content for her well-branded networks as well as for premium cable and the streaming spaces.”