‘Manifest’ Picked Up for Three Additional Episodes at NBC

MANIFEST -- "Unclaimed Baggage" Episode 104 -- Pictured: (l-r) Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Jenna Kurmemaj as ten year-old Olive -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers)
CREDIT: Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers

NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama “Manifest,” the broadcaster announced Thursday.

That brings the show’s Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us” has aired 18-episode seasons throughout its run. Meanwhile, NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “The Good Place” runs for 13 episodes a season.

The series stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur. Jeff Rake writes and executive produces. David Frankel directs and executive produced the pilot. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine also executive produce. “Manifest” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment, and Jeff Rake Productions.

“Manifest” has averaged a 3.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 17.2 million viewers in Live+7, making it television’s number one new series in both measures. The series premiere alone grew by 8 million viewers to 18.4 million in Live+7, the second biggest lift on record for any telecast on broadcast or cable.

Last week, NBC also ordered a 22-episode season of the freshman medical drama “New Amsterdam.” Since then, ABC has given a full season order to “Single Parents” while CBS has picked up a full season of “FBI.”

    NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama "Manifest," the broadcaster announced Thursday. That brings the show's Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" has aired 18-episode […]

    NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama "Manifest," the broadcaster announced Thursday. That brings the show's Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" has aired 18-episode […]

    NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama "Manifest," the broadcaster announced Thursday. That brings the show's Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" has aired 18-episode […]

    NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama "Manifest," the broadcaster announced Thursday. That brings the show's Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" has aired 18-episode […]

    NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama "Manifest," the broadcaster announced Thursday. That brings the show's Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" has aired 18-episode […]

    NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama "Manifest," the broadcaster announced Thursday. That brings the show's Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" has aired 18-episode […]

    NBC has ordered three more episodes of the hit freshman drama "Manifest," the broadcaster announced Thursday. That brings the show's Season 1 episode count to 16. Though shows are typically ordered for 22- or 24-episode seasons on broadcast, this is not always the case. For example, NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" has aired 18-episode […]

