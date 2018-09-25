TV Ratings: ‘Manifest’ Pops in Premiere, ‘Magnum PI’ Gets Solid Start

The series premiere of “Manifest” on NBC got an excellent start in the Monday overnight ratings, while CBS’ reboot of “Magnum P.I.” enjoyed a respectable launch.

Airing at 10 p.m., “Manifest” drew a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That built on the lead in it got from the season premiere of “The Voice,” which drew a 2.0 rating and 9.6 million viewers. “Manifest” was also the second highest-rated show of the night, behind only “The Big Bang Theory.”

“Magnum P.I.” launched at 9 p.m. to a 1.2 rating and 8.1 million viewers. It aired after the season premiere of “The Big Bang Theory,” which was the top show of the night with a 2.4 rating and 12.7 million viewers, and the season premiere of “Young Sheldon,” which drew a 1.7 and 10.6 million viewers.

More to come…