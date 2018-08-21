‘Making It’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson.

Poehler and Offerman both share a love and passion of craftsmanship, albeit from different perspectives. Poehler is a self-proclaimed crafting novice who has long harbored a secret appreciation for those who can imagine and execute incredible things by hand. Offerman is a New York Times best-selling author in the woodworking space and is well known for his love for making a variety of objects himself.

“We’re sew excited to be ‘Making It’ again,” said Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman. “We promise season two will have you glued to your seat.”

The six-episode first season, which premiered on July 31, concludes Sept. 4. The premiere episode earned a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers overall in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, making it the most-watched premiere of a new summer series on the Big 4 networks this year and tying it for number one in adults 18-49.

“Making It” is executive produced by Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Offerman, Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“We set out to make a boundlessly affirmative and inspiring show and we are thrilled with the way viewers and the press have embraced it,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “Amy and Nick bring creativity, leadership and comedic brilliance to everything they do and we can’t wait to team up with them again and shine a light on a new group of talented makers.”