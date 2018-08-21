‘Making It’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
MAKING IT -- "You Crafty" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson.

Poehler and Offerman both share a love and passion of craftsmanship, albeit from different perspectives. Poehler is a self-proclaimed crafting novice who has long harbored a secret appreciation for those who can imagine and execute incredible things by hand. Offerman is a New York Times best-selling author in the woodworking space and is well known for his love for making a variety of objects himself.

“We’re sew excited to be ‘Making It’ again,” said Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman. “We promise season two will have you glued to your seat.”

The six-episode first season, which premiered on July 31, concludes Sept. 4. The premiere episode earned a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers overall in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, making it the most-watched premiere of a new summer series on the Big 4 networks this year and tying it for number one in adults 18-49.

“Making It” is executive produced by Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Offerman, Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“We set out to make a boundlessly affirmative and inspiring show and we are thrilled with the way viewers and the press have embraced it,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “Amy and Nick bring creativity, leadership and comedic brilliance to everything they do and we can’t wait to team up with them again and shine a light on a new group of talented makers.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • Tiffany Haddish Girls Trip

    Tiffany Haddish Sets Netflix Stand-Up Special

    NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday. The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman […]

  • Kathryn Hahn 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer

    HBO Orders Comedy 'Mrs. Fletcher' Starring Kathryn Hahn to Series

    NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday. The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman […]

  • MAKING IT -- "You Crafty" Episode

    'Making It' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

    NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday. The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman […]

  • Emmys Underdogs

    Emmys 2018: Celebrating Deserving Underdogs

    NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday. The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman […]

  • Norm Macdonald Has a Show

    Netflix Takes Another Shot at Talk Format With 'Norm Macdonald Has a Show'

    NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday. The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman […]

  • Emmys Races Too Close to Call

    Emmys 2018: Laying Odds on Races Too Close to Call

    NBC has renewed “Making It” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday. The competition series is hosted by “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the series, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad