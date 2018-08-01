TV Ratings: ‘Making It’ Enjoys Strong Debut on NBC

MAKING IT -- "You Crafty" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Making It” on NBC got off to a solid start in the Tuesday overnight ratings on NBC.

The Amy Poehler-Nick Offerman hosted competition series drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers. That makes it the most-watched series premiere of this summer to date. The show also had the benefit of a lead in from “America’s Got Talent,” which was steady week-to-week with a 2.1 rating and 11.2 million viewers.

NBC ultimately won the night with a 1.7 rating and 9.5 million viewers.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.3 million) was steady, while “Love Connection” (0.4, 1.6 million) ticked down from last week.

For The CW, “The 100” (0.3, 0.9 million) was steady and “The Outpost” (0.2, 0.6 million) ticked up from last week.

ABC and CBS aired only repeats.

 

