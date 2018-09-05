TV Ratings: ‘Making It’ Finale Holds Steady for NBC

The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings.

At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated show in its time slot. NBC previously renewed the show for a second season.

Earlier on NBC, a steady “America’s Got Talent” (1.8, 10.6 million) was again the top show of the night in both measures.

For ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.0, 3.9 million) ticked down in the key demo from last week. “Castaways” (0.5, 2.2 million) was steady at 10.

Both “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.2 million) and “Love Connection” (0.4, 1.5 million) were steady on Fox.

CBS and The CW aired only repeats.