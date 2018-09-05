TV Ratings: ‘Making It’ Finale Holds Steady for NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
MAKING IT -- "Happily Ever Crafter" Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy DiResta, Amy Poehler, Khiem Nguyen, Nick Offerman -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings.

At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated show in its time slot. NBC previously renewed the show for a second season.

Earlier on NBC, a steady “America’s Got Talent” (1.8, 10.6 million) was again the top show of the night in both measures.

For ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.0, 3.9 million) ticked down in the key demo from last week. “Castaways” (0.5, 2.2 million) was steady at 10.

Both “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.2 million) and “Love Connection” (0.4, 1.5 million) were steady on Fox.

CBS and The CW aired only repeats.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • MAKING IT -- "Happily Ever Crafter"

    TV Ratings: 'Making It' Finale Holds Steady for NBC

    The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings. At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated […]

  • Bryan Cranston Stephen Colbert Tina Fey

    Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey to Present Twain Prize to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings. At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated […]

  • 'Billy on the Street' to Return

    'Billy on the Street' to Return as Short-Form Web Series

    The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings. At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated […]

  • Broncos Colts Thursday Night Football

    Madison Avenue Bets on Ratings Hike for 'Thursday Night Football,' 'SNL' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings. At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated […]

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Interview Variety

    Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as Host of American Music Awards

    The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings. At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated […]

  • Tim Pastore, President of Original Programming

    Nat Geo Alum Tim Pastore Named CEO of All3Media America

    The first season finale of “Making It” was steady with the show’s performance last week, per the Tuesday overnight ratings. At 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is only slightly below the show’s Live+Same Day average for the season, and it was also the top-rated […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad