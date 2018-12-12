×
Major Garrett Named Chief Washington Correspondent for CBS News

CBS News' chief White House correspondent Major Garrett at the White House in March 2018.
CBS News has promoted Major Garrett to the post of Chief Washington Correspondent.

A veteran journo, Garrett has served as Chief White House Correspondent since joining CBS News in 2012. With the promotion, Garrett will expand his beat to a wider range of stories coming out of Washington as well as the 2020 presidential election and enterprise reporting.

Garrett moves into a role at CBS News that has been held in the past by John Dickerson, the former “Face the Nation” moderator who is now co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” and Bob Schieffer.

“Whether it’s reporting on presidential elections, ongoing key stories coming from the White House, or high-stakes diplomatic meetings abroad between world leaders, Major has demonstrated unparalleled precision in his reporting and skill in his writing,” said Christopher Isham, CBS News VP and Washington bureau chief. “His decades of experience have made him an invaluable member of our team — he asks questions that go beyond the surface, which result in substantive information that is useful to our viewers.”

Garrett is a fixture on a range of CBS News’ broadcasts from “CBS This Morning” to “CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor.” He also hosts the weekly podcast “The Takeout” that examines politics, public policy and pop culture.

“I have been honored to travel the country and the world covering the White House for CBS News and I am eager to see where that privilege and responsibility takes me next,” said Garrett. “The White House and Washington will remain a focus and change is coming to both. Each national campaign also creates pathways to stories beyond the day-to-day horse race.”

Before coming to CBS, Garrett worked as a Washington-based correspondent for CNN, Fox News and National Journal. Earlier in his career, he worked as a reporter and editor for U.S. News & World Report, Washington Times and other publications.

Garrett is the author of four books. The most recent, “Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride,” was published earlier this year by St. Martin’s Press.

