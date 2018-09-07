‘Madam Secretary’ Creator to Develop Female Mayor Drama at CBS With Nina Tassler

“Madam Secretary” creator Barbara Hall is developing a new drama at CBS, Variety has learned.

The series, titled “Ms. Mayor,” follows a young activist runs for Mayor of New York on a whim. Her surprise victory launches her onto a political stage that she’s not prepared for, but she is determined to take on with her idealistic enthusiasm.

Hall will write and executive produce the project under her overall deal with CBS Television Studios. Variety exclusively reported Hall’s three-year deal with the studio back in March. Nina Tassler, the former head of CBS Entertainment, will executive produce under her PatMa Productions banner along with PatMa’s Denise Di Novi.

“Madam Secretary” was one of 11 series that CBS renewed back in April, with the show scoring an order for a fifth season. Hall previously created shows like “Judging Amy” and “Joan of Arcadia” and worked on shows like “Northern Exposure,” “Army Wives,” and “Homeland.” She is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Tassler stepped down as the head of CBS Entertainment back in 2015 after 11 years at the head of the broadcast network. During her tenure, she developed a number of hit shows including “CSI,” which would go on to spawn multiple spinoffs.