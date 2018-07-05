TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Light Up Wednesday for NBC

The annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” was the top-rated broadcast on Wednesday night.

NBC aired only the fireworks show, which drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers. That is down slightly in the demo compared to last year but up over a million viewers from 2017.

CBS aired “Big Brother” (0.9, 3.9 million) and “Code Black” (0.6, 5 million), both of which were down due to the holiday.

The CW, Fox, and ABC aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.1 and 6.6 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.7 and 4.2 million. ABC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.4 each. ABC was third in viewers with 1.8 million. Fox was fourth with 1.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.1 and 693,000 viewers.