'MacGyver' Stunt Coordinator Suffers Serious Injury on Set

The stunt coordinator on CBS’ “MacGyver” reboot suffered a serious injury on the show’s set in Atlanta, Variety has confirmed.

“We have learned about an injury to stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist that occurred late Monday on the set of ‘MacGyver’ in Atlanta,” CBS TV Studios said in a statement. “The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.”

According to sources, Sundquist suffered a head injury after he fell off of a moving vehicle. He was subsequently put into a medically-induced coma due to the nature of the injury and has remained hospitalized ever since.

Just last year, Sundquist sued CBS and CBS TV Studios due to another injury he suffered on the set of “Hawaii Five-O.” In that incident, Sundquist was struck by a moving vehicle while filming a scene involving a carjacking in a parking garage. According to the suit, “a key personnel who had safety responsibilities was under the influence of narcotic controlled substances, which caused and/or contributed to Mr. Sundquist’s injuries and damages.”

This marks the latest incident in the last year in which a stunt performer has been seriously injured or killed on a TV or film set. Last year, stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris was killed during filming of “Deadpool 2,” while stuntman John Bernecker died days after suffering a serious head injury on the set of “The Walking Dead.”

    'MacGyver' Stunt Coordinator Suffers Serious Injury on Set

    VH1 Renews 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' for Season Four (EXCLUSIVE)

    Behind the Scenes of Annie Leibovitz' 'This is Us' Photo Shoot

    As Trump Faces a Wild News Cycle, Fox News Is Running Out of Options (Column)

    'The Big Bang Theory' to End With Season 12

    Ariana Grande's Choreographers Break Down Her 'Last Supper' VMAs Performance

    Simon Cowell on the Importance of Using Celebrity Contacts for Charitable Causes

