George Eads to Exit ‘MacGyver’ on CBS

George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed.
Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till.
More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed.
Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till.
More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed. Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till. More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed. Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till. More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed. Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till. More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed. Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till. More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed. Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till. More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed. Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till. More to come…
George Eads is leaving CBS’ reboot of “MacGyver,” Variety has confirmed. Eads has been with the drama series since it debuted in 2016 in the role of Jack Dalton, starring opposite series lead Lucas Till. More to come…