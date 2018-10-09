You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TNT Orders ‘M.D. Live’ Unscripted Series From Lionsgate TV

Cynthia Littleton

TNT has ordered the unscripted series “M.D. LIve,” which aims to tap into the online phenomenon of crowdsourced medical diagnoses.

“M.D. Live” will air in a two-hour weekly format with episodes featuring a mix of patient testimonials, live remotes and in-studio discussion among medical professionals of cutting-edge health and wellness research and trends. TNT has ordered 10 episodes from Lionsgate TV for premiere next year.

“We want this show to inspire action and give hope to real people struggling with medical problems to get answers, proper treatment, and ultimately, improve their quality of life,” said Michael Bloom, senior VP of unscripted and live programming for TNT. “Our professional team of studio and field crews will lead our charge crowdsourcing hope to help our patients solve the medical mysteries we present in this series.”

The series takes a cue from A&E Network’s successful “Live PD” format that aggregates live feeds of cops on the beat in multiple cities as a three-hour block that airs Friday and Saturday nights.

“M.D. Live” is designed to offer online extensions to create a hub for medical information and to encourage second-screen activity among viewers of the live show. The online platform will also allow viewers to submit their own medical issues for review.

“M.D. Live will tap into the cultural zeitgeist of crowdsourced care to create a relevant, current and provocative series,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate exec VP and head of worldwide alternative programming. “The interactive elements allowing viewers to engage with some of the world’s top medical professionals take this show beyond observation to inspire action.”

“M.D. Live” hails from B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media along with Lionsgate Television. Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Kara Kurcz and Brian Lee are exec producers. 

