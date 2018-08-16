You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reality TV Personality Lyric McHenry Found Dead at 26

Reality star Lyric McHenry was found dead on Tuesday in New York City, according to a law enforcement report obtained by CNN. She was 26.

A statement from the New York Police Department described that a “26-year-old woman was found early Tuesday morning unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place, within the confines of the 44 Precinct.”

There were “no obvious signs of trauma observed,” the statement continued. “EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

According to the New York Times, police found her partly clothed with a bag of cocaine nearby. The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending from the medical examiner.

McHenry was longtime friends with EJ Johnson, Magic Johnson’s son. They first appeared together on E! Network series “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” and then on his spinoff show, “EJNYC.” McHenry also produced the reality program charting Johnson’s life. “EJNYC” only lasted one season.

McHenry’s father, Doug McHenry, has directed and produced films including “New Jack City,” “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” and the “House Party” series. Sharing a statement with People, McHenry’s family said that she “was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice.”

Funeral plans for McHenry are being scheduled in Los Angeles, where she grew up and returned to in February.

  • Lyric McHenry Dead

    Reality TV Personality Lyric McHenry Found Dead at 26

  • Simon Cowell Walk of Fame

    Simon Cowell to Be Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1738

    Featured Player Luke Null Expected to Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

  • Designing Women

    The Diminishing Returns of TV Reboots and Revivals (Column)

  'Blindspot' Alum Luke Mitchell to Lead CBS Drama 'The Code'

    'Blindspot' Alum Luke Mitchell to Lead CBS Drama 'The Code'

