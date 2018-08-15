Featured Player Luke Null Expected to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’

Null joined the show alongside Chris Nudd and Heidi Gardner in the fall of 2017. NBC has not said when the show’s 44th season will launch this fall.
Before “SNL,” Null was a Chicago-based comedian who worked in an improv group, Newport Hounds, at the iO Theater. Last season, he played a character with “horn implants” opposite host John Mulaney, among other roles.
Many famous actors and comedians launched a career off a one-season “SNL” stint, – or an even shorter term on the show. Among those who left “SNL” after a brief term are Michaela Watkins, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, and Ben Stiller.
