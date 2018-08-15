You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Featured Player Luke Null Expected to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’

Variety Staff

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1738 "Natalie Portman" -- Pictured: Alex Baldwin as President Donald J. Trump during "Fox and Friends" Cold Open in Studio 8H on Saturday, February 3, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Luke Null , an actor and comedian who served as a featured player in the 43rd season of “Saturday Night Live,” is expected to leave the cast of the NBC mainstay, according to a report from Vulture.

A “Saturday Night Live” spokesperson declined to comment.

Null joined the show alongside Chris Nudd and Heidi Gardner in the fall of 2017. NBC has not said when the show’s 44th season will launch this fall.

Before “SNL,” Null was a Chicago-based comedian who worked in an improv group, Newport Hounds, at the iO Theater.  Last season, he played a character with “horn implants” opposite host John Mulaney, among other roles.

Many famous actors and comedians launched a career off a one-season “SNL” stint, – or an even shorter term on the show. Among those who left “SNL” after a brief term are Michaela Watkins, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman,  and Ben Stiller.

