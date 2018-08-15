Featured Player Luke Null Expected to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’

Luke Null , an actor and comedian who served as a featured player in the 43rd season of “Saturday Night Live,” is expected to leave the cast of the NBC mainstay, according to a report from Vulture.

A “Saturday Night Live” spokesperson declined to comment.

Null joined the show alongside Chris Nudd and Heidi Gardner in the fall of 2017. NBC has not said when the show’s 44th season will launch this fall.

Before “SNL,” Null was a Chicago-based comedian who worked in an improv group, Newport Hounds, at the iO Theater. Last season, he played a character with “horn implants” opposite host John Mulaney, among other roles.

Many famous actors and comedians launched a career off a one-season “SNL” stint, – or an even shorter term on the show. Among those who left “SNL” after a brief term are Michaela Watkins, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, and Ben Stiller.