‘Luke Cage’ Canceled by Netflix

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Netflix has canceled “Luke Cage.”

News of the cancellation comes four months after the superhero action drama from Marvel Television debuted its second season on the streaming service — and just days after Netflix pulled the plug on another Marvel show, “Iron Fist.”

“Unfortunately, ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ will not return for a third season. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series,” Netflix and Marvel Television said in a joint statement.

A source tells Variety that talks for a third season had taken place, but that Netflix ultimately decided that one would not be feasible.

With the move, Netflix severs further ties with Marvel as the producer prepares to shift gears toward providing content for parent company Disney’s yet to launch streaming services. Disney has already indicated that it will allow its licensing deals with Marvel to expire so that library content can be moved to Disney-owned services. That decision would not have any affect on series such as “Luke Cage,” which are produced by Disney for Netflix.

“Luke Cage” was part of a five-series deal between Marvel and Netflix for a group of interconnected shows — “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” and “Defenders.” Another series, “The Punisher,” was also later added to the mix.

 

