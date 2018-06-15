‘Lucifer’ Revived for Season 4 at Netflix

“Lucifer” is officially returning for Season 4–on Netflix.

The streaming giant has picked up the Warner Bros. TV series after it was cancelled at Fox last month. Fans have been fervently petitioning for the show to be saved with the hashtag #SaveLucifer since the cancellation was announced.

This is not the first time that Netflix has saved a WBTV show. Previously, Netflix also scooped up the WB drama series “Longmire” when it was cancelled after three seasons at A&E, with that show going on to run for another three seasons. Netflix and WBTV are also in business on the upcoming dark Sabrina the Teenage Witch series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

“Lucifer” centers on Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel and the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth’s criminals. “Lucifer” is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.

The show was never a ratings breakout on Fox, with the third season averaging a Live+Same Day haul of a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers.

This marks the latest in a string of series to be revived on other networks and streaming services this year. Previously, Fox announced they were bringing back Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” after it was cancelled at ABC last year, while NBC picked up Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after it was also cancelled last month. Meanwhile, Amazon picked up “The Expanse” for a fourth season after it was cancelled at Syfy.