You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Italy’s Effe TV Inks Deals for BBC’s ‘War of the Worlds,’ Other High-End Dramas

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Effe TV

Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.” 

All six acquired dramas are based on literary properties. The deals signal the ambition of Effe TV, a subsidiary of Italian publisher and bookseller Feltrinelli Group, “to bring top international products to Italian TV audiences,” said Riccardo Chiattelli, director of the company’s LaF channel. The channel airs on Sky Italia, the Italian unit of Comcast-owned paybox Sky.

Besides the BBC’s three-part “War of the Worlds,” which toplines Rafe Spall (“The Big Short”) and Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”) and is being produced by ITV-owned Mammoth Screen, LaF has also picked up three seasons of crime drama “Cardinal,” an adaptation of Canada’s bestselling “John Cardinal Mysteries,” from eOne. From BBC Studios, LaF has taken “In the Dark,” based on thrillers by British writer Mark Billingham, and the third season of comedy-drama “The Durrells,” based on the books of late explorer and author Gerald Durrell.

Related

From Endemol Shine, LaF has purchased the 2013 miniseries “Death Comes to Pemberley,” adapted from the novel by P.D. James.

In an interview, Chiattelli said that several years ago, LaF made “the rather radical choice of focusing on TV series that are book adaptations,” which benefit from a marketing strategy that combines Feltrinelli’s books and TV sides. “All the series we launch are marketed in tandem with the Italian publishers of the book properties they stem from,” he noted.

Shows based on books that have aired on the expanding Italian niche channel include cult series such as “Maigret” starring Rowan Atkinson, the BBC’s “War and Peace,” Nordic noir “Wallander” and Wild Bunch TV’s Cuban crime thriller “Four Seasons in Havana.”

Chiattelli emphasized, however, that the bulk of LaF’s programming relies on factual content, including original productions, despite the high-end drama acquisitions. Effe TV is starting to expand its footprint internationally on this front, having recently partnered with Canada’s DBcom Media on several Italy-based episodes of Canadian-Danish urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen‘s global documentary series “The Life-Sized City,” starting with an episode on Milan that will air in December.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • The 4400

    'The 4400' Reboot in Development at CW

    Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.”  All six acquired dramas are based on literary […]

  • Election Day Coverage in Washington, D.C.

    Trump, Technology Force Radical Changes on TV News

    Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.”  All six acquired dramas are based on literary […]

  • Italy's Effe TV Inks Deals for

    Italy's Effe TV Inks Deals for BBC's 'War of the Worlds,' Other High-End Dramas

    Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.”  All six acquired dramas are based on literary […]

  • Ariana Grande Stumbles, Laughs Performing ‘Thank

    Ariana Grande Stumbles, Laughs While Performing ‘Thank U, Next’ on ‘Ellen’ (Watch)

    Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.”  All six acquired dramas are based on literary […]

  • Kathleen Turner-Ginnifer Goodwin

    Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin Join 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' at Netflix

    Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.”  All six acquired dramas are based on literary […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Subway Teams With Foursquare to Measure TV Ad Effectiveness

    Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.”  All six acquired dramas are based on literary […]

  • Rupert MurdochAllen & Company Sun Valley

    Fox Quarterly Earnings Climb As Disney Deal Looms

    Italy’s expanding Effe TV has inked a flurry of deals for high-end international dramas from players such as Entertainment One, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, from which it picked up the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “The War of the Worlds.”  All six acquired dramas are based on literary […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad