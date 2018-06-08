You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Love Island' International Deals Sealed In the Wake of Stellar U.K. Ratings

CREDIT: ITV

Love Island” is enjoying its moment in the sun in the U.K. ratings and now ITV has sealed new international deals for the hit reality format. Free TV broadcaster TV3 has ordered local versions of the sun and fun series for Denmark and Norway, and MTV3 has it for Finland.

ITV has successfully rebooted the show after an earlier incarnation focused on celebrities. The format deals come in the same week that the fourth season of show picked up where the previous run left off in setting ratings records on ITV’s ITV2 channel. The series opener gave the free-to-air channel its best-ever ratings, with 2.9 million viewers and a 16.4% share.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment distributes the ITV Studios and Motion Content Group-produced show. The new deals mean the distributor has completed a clean sweep in the Nordics, with a Swedish series already greenlit. RTL2 in Germany and Nine Network in Australia also have local versions of “Love Island.”

United Productions, ITVS Norway and ITVS Finland will produce the show in their respective territories. The series will air in 2018, with Tone Damli fronting the TV3 version in Norway, and Shirly Karvinen fronting the Finnish series.

“From winning a Bafta and breaking viewing records in the UK to a hugely successful launch in Australia and winning these three new commissions, it’s been a brilliant few weeks for the format,” said Mike Beale, managing director, Nordics and ITV Studios Global Creative Network.

Netflix has earlier seasons of the show in the U.K. and Beale said more international deals are in the works: “We’ll look to build on the incredible momentum we have right now by continuing to grow the show internationally.”

  • ‘Love Island’ Deals Sealed In the

    ‘Love Island’ International Deals Sealed In the Wake of Stellar U.K. Ratings

  • Nathan Fielder Gives A Step-By-Step Guide

    Can Emmy Voting Be Hacked? Yes, Says Nathan Fielder

  • 'Sharp Objects' Boss on Amy Adams

    'Sharp Objects' Team on the Road to Their HBO Limited Series

  • TV Review: 'Sharp Objects' Starring Amy

    TV Review: 'Sharp Objects' Starring Amy Adams

  • Zach Galifianakis Jerry Seinfeld Netflix

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Return Date for 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

  • ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in

    'Atlanta' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

  • Alan O'Neill

    'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Alan O'Neill Found Dead at 47

