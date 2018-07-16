‘Love Is___’ Star William Catlett Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively.

Catlett currently stars in the OWN series “Love Is___,” which hails from creators Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil. Based on the Akils’ relationship, the series tells the story of a power couple navigating the landscape of Black Hollywood. Catlett stars as Yasir, an aspiring writer/director. Catlett previously collaborated with the Akils when he appeared in the freshman season of the CW series “Black Lightning” as Lala.

Catlett also played the lead role in Issa Rae’s YouTube series “First” and Black & Sexy TV’s “That Guy.” His other TV credits include “The Mentalist” on CBS as well as “Insecure” and “Brothers in Atlanta” on HBO.

Behind the camera, Catlett has produced such projects as “Giants” for Issa Rae Presents, the feature film “Griffin,” the short film “Stages”– in which he also stars– and the TV series “Garden Hills.” He also recently joined the writer’s room for “Love Is__”

Catlett is managed by Kathleen Deters of KD Talent Management. His Atlanta co-agent is Carla Hough of Bold Talent, and his attorney is Terrence J. Williams.