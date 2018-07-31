‘Love Is ___’ Renewed by OWN for Season 2

Love Is
CREDIT: Courtesy of OWN

OWN has renewed Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil’s “Love Is ___” for a second season.

The Akils are creators of the series and executive produce through their company Akil Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Brock Akil is the series’ showrunner. She also directed the pilot and upcoming season finale episode.

“Mara and Salim have brought their heart and soul to this passion project working with our friends at Warner Horizon Scripted Television and we couldn’t be more thrilled to renew the show for a second season,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “This series is an important part of OWN’s scripted programming lineup and to see the ratings grow as the Akils’ love story unfolds each week is truly exciting.”

“Love Is ___” premiered June 19 to 1.2 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among women 25-5, according to Nielsen live-plus-three numbers. The series is based on the true story of the husband and wife team, telling the story of a power couple navigating the landscape of Black Hollywood.

In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “[It’s] notable that “Love Is” centers a love story unfolding between two black Muslims, aka the kinds of characters that the romantic comedy genre has rarely ever embraced. Watching Nuri and Yasir fall for each other — not to mention try to tear each other’s clothes off before realizing it’s Ramadan and breaking with embarrassed giggles — is a rare and welcome sight.”

