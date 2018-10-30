You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Creator Mona Scott-Young Signs Unscripted TV Pact With Lionsgate

Cynthia Littleton

Mona Scott-Young
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Producer Mona Scott-Young is planting her Monami Entertainment banner at Lionsgate TV.

The creator of “Love & Hip Hop” has signed an overall deal to develop unscripted series with Lionsgate. The pact gives her options to work with the studio on scripted projects as well.

Scott-Young is the creator and exec producer of VH1’s highly rated “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, which has expanded in recent years to include multiple editions in multiple cities including New York, Los Angeles and Miami. She’s also a seasoned talent manager and entrepreneur who represents Missy Elliott and owns the MYX Fusions moscato and sangria brand with Nicki Minaj, among other ventures.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an incredibly creative and talented producer who is one in a million,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate TV’s exec VP and head of worldwide alternative programming. “Mona is a talent magnet who has established remarkable relationships in the entertainment industry and created one of TV’s biggest reality franchises. We look forward to collaborating on exciting content for our alternative programming slate and can’t wait to kick off our partnership.”

Scott-Young was among the movers and shakers recognized by Variety last month in its New Power of New York issue.

Scott-Young said she would pursue projects under the deal for “unscripted series that can break barriers and resonate across all audiences.” She credited Lionsgate as being “an entrepreneurial Hollywood studio that endorses bold, original content and the artists behind it.”

Scott-Young is represented by TCA Mgmt, UTA, and attorney Darin Frank of Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.

