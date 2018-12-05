×
‘Loudermilk’ Renewed for Season 3 at Audience Network

Loudermilk
CREDIT: Courtesy of AT&T Audience Network

AT&T Audience Network has renewed “Loudermilk” for Season 3.

The move comes ahead of the Season 2 finale on Dec. 19 The network has ordered a 10-episode third season of the half-hour comedy, which stars Ron Livingston in the title role. Season 3 will begin shooting in Vancouver this spring.

Big Branch Productions will continue to co-produce the scripted series. Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort will serve as writer-creators and executive producers. Audience Network’s Shane Elrod and Kate Regan, and Big Branch Productions’ Bart Peters will also serve as executive producers.

In Season 2, after a relapse in New Orleans and a falling out with his best friend and sponsor, Ben (Will Sasso), Loudermilk (Livingston) is back in Seattle trying to piece his world back together. With his “Sober Friends” meeting hijacked, a messy new relationship, and a stumbling start back into writing, Loudermilk is forced to do a little soul searching and decide what he wants from life. While he still has the ability to help those around him, Loudermilk just may find that the person who needs the most work is himself.

In addition to Livingston and Sasso, the series stars Anja Savcic, Timothy Webber, Brian Regan, Jackie Flynn, Ricky Blitt, Viv Leacock, Sam Bob, and Tyler Layton-Olson.

“I couldn’t be happier going back to work on the third season of Loudermilk,” said Farrelly. “I’m working with hilarious and talented actors on the most writer-friendly network in town.”

  Amy Sherman-Palladino Tapped for Producers Guild's Norman Lear Award

    Amy Sherman-Palladino Tapped for Producers Guild's Norman Lear Award

  • Loudermilk

    'Loudermilk' Renewed for Season 3 at Audience Network

  • DSC00396.ARW

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Team Talks Expanding the World in Season 2

  • Joe Cole and Sope Dirisu Join Sky and

    Joe Cole Recruited to Sky and Cinemax's 'Gangs of London'

  • 5/07/18 Chris Cuomo Primetime

    Chris Cuomo Nabs Viewers for CNN in Cable-News' Toughest Time Period

  • ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Crew

    'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Crew Reunite for Charity Short Film

  • Camping HBO

    From 'Camping' to 'Kidding': How Star Power Attracts Ensemble TV Casts

