Los Angeles-Based Nowhere to Launch for Films, Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner.

“We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday.

Kongsved has experience in both film sales and development, having worked for years at XYZ Films, where she produced Macon Blair’s “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore.” That film won the Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic competition in January.

Tunstall is a producer with a background in signing and developing talent for music videos as executive producer at Warp Films and Pulse Films. Credits include Sigur Ros’ “Inni” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade.”

Nowhere’s initial film slate includes projects by Jim Byrkit, Ninian Doff, Gillian Horvat and Rohan Blair-Mangat.

Nowhere is currently in production on Ant Timpson’s directorial debut “Come to Daddy,” a black comedy thriller starring Elijah Wood as a 30-something man who travels to a remote cabin to reconnect with his estranged father. In addition to Nowhere, Daniel Bekerman, Emma Slade and Katie Holly are also producing. The script was written by Toby Harvard, who is also a producer on the film. Tango Entertainment is financing, with Lia Buman and Tim Headington executive producing.

The company is also on board Edson Oda’s directorial debut, the sci-fi drama “Nine Days,” which Nowhere is producing with Jason Berman of Mandalay Pictures. A fall production start is planned.

Also scheduled for later this year is Rosita Lama Muvdi’s directorial debut, “Her Collection,” a coming-of-age horror story. Randy Kiyan of Luber Roklin Entertainment is set to executive produce.

For television, Nowhere is developing “No Fear of Flying” with Sharon Horgan’s production company Merman. The series is adapted from Michelle Mirsky’s essay collection “No Fear of Flying: Kamikaze Missions in Sex, Death and Comedy.“

Nowhere is a joint venture with global production studio Unit9. Nowhere partners are Craig, Piero Frescobaldi and Gilles Boisselet.