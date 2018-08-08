Los Angeles-Based Nowhere to Launch for Films, Television (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner.

“We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday.

Kongsved has experience in both film sales and development, having worked for years at XYZ Films, where she produced Macon Blair’s “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore.” That film won the Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic competition in January.

Tunstall is a producer with a background in signing and developing talent for music videos as executive producer at Warp Films and Pulse Films. Credits include Sigur Ros’ “Inni” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade.”

Nowhere’s initial film slate includes projects by Jim Byrkit, Ninian Doff, Gillian Horvat and Rohan Blair-Mangat.

Nowhere is currently in production on Ant Timpson’s directorial debut “Come to Daddy,” a black comedy thriller starring Elijah Wood as a 30-something man who travels to a remote cabin to reconnect with his estranged father. In addition to Nowhere, Daniel Bekerman, Emma Slade and Katie Holly are also producing. The script was written by Toby Harvard, who is also a producer on the film. Tango Entertainment is financing, with Lia Buman and Tim Headington executive producing.

The company is also on board Edson Oda’s directorial debut, the sci-fi drama “Nine Days,” which Nowhere is producing with Jason Berman of Mandalay Pictures. A fall production start is planned.

Also scheduled for later this year is Rosita Lama Muvdi’s directorial debut, “Her Collection,” a coming-of-age horror story. Randy Kiyan of Luber Roklin Entertainment is set to executive produce.

For television, Nowhere is developing “No Fear of Flying” with Sharon Horgan’s production company Merman. The series is adapted from Michelle Mirsky’s essay collection “No Fear of Flying: Kamikaze Missions in Sex, Death and Comedy.“

Nowhere is a joint venture with global production studio Unit9. Nowhere partners are Craig, Piero Frescobaldi and Gilles Boisselet.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Terry Crews

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Terry Crews on Sexual Harassment: 'We Can Now Tell Our Truth'

    Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner. “We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday. Kongsved […]

  • Michael J Fox with Debi Brooks

    Michael J. Fox on Parkinson's, Overcoming Fear and the Race for a Cure

    Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner. “We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday. Kongsved […]

  • Nowhere Production Company to Launch for

    Los Angeles-Based Nowhere to Launch for Films, Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner. “We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday. Kongsved […]

  • Queen Sugar TV Review

    'Queen Sugar' Renewed for Season 4 at OWN, Anthony Sparks Named Showrunner

    Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner. “We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday. Kongsved […]

  • Kari Skogland The Handmaids Tale BTS

    Emmys: Female Writer-Director Nominees Are Few but Mighty

    Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner. “We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday. Kongsved […]

  • Brandon Margolis Brandon Sonnier

    'LA's Finest' Creators Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier Ink Sony TV Overall Deal

    Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner. “We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday. Kongsved […]

  • Edie Falco - Variety's Actors on

    Listen: Edie Falco on 'The Menendez Murders' Inspiration, 'Sopranos' Movie

    Veteran producers Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall are launching Nowhere, a Los Angeles-based production and management company, Variety has learned exclusively, with Michelle Craig as a partner. “We came together with a shared enthusiasm for discovering and developing new talent and working with bold storytellers,” said Kongsved and Tunstall in a statement released Wednesday. Kongsved […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad