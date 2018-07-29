Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2018 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were held Saturday, July 28 live from the city of angels, handing out trophies to local programming that made big impacts over the past year.
KCET led the winners list with 11 trophies, followed closely behind by KMEX with seven and both ABC7 and Spectrum SportsNet LA with five each.
The TV Academy announced winners in 47 categories total, including previously announced wins in the individual achievement categories, such as hard news reporting, sports reporting, director, writer, editor and videographer. PBS SoCal’s “American Graduate” won this year’s Governors Award, which was presented by Academy’s chairman and CEO Hayma Washington.
See the complete list of L.A. Area Emmy winners below:
PROGRAMMING AND NEWS CATEGORIES
L.A. LOCAL COLOR
Alta California
(The Migrant Kitchen)
KCET
Matthew Crotty, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Producer
Stef Ferrari, Producer
Ben Hunter, Producer
Kelly Parker, Producer
INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING
Montage: Great Film Composers and the Piano
PBS SoCal
Gloria Cheng, Producer
EDUCATION
Climate Change 101
KMEX
Marco Flores, Executive Producer
Leon Krauze, On-Camera Talent
Andres Pruna, Producer
Guillermo Quiroz, On-Camera Talent
Gabriela Teissier, On-Camera Talent
CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES
City Rising
KCET
Rita Baghdadi, Producer
Justin Cram, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Kelly Parker, Producer
Jeremiah Hammerling, Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
ARTS
Take Me Home Huey
PBS SoCal
Alicia Brauns, Producer
Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer
Steve Maloney, Executive Producer
Michelle Merker, Associate Producer
Christine Steele, Producer
Stephen Zapantis, Producer
CULTURE/HISTORY
Tending The Wild
KCET
Matthew Crotty, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Stacy Lieberman, Executive Producer
Zoe Montano, Associate Producer
Laura Purdy, Producer
Austin Simons, Producer
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)
SoCal Connected
KCET
Vince Beiser, Reporter
Linda Burns, Senior Producer
Dina Demetrius, Producer
Deepa Fernandes, Reporter
Karen Foshay, Executive Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Kathryn Keeney Jaeger, Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Reporter
George Lavender, Reporter
Robert J. McDonnell, Supervising Producer
Dennis Nobuya Nishi, Segment Producer
Marie Targonski-O’Brien,
Associate Producer
Stephanie O’Neill, Reporter
Lata Pandya, Producer
Val Zavala, Anchor, Producer, Reporter
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)
Mujeres Que Rompen Estereotipos
KVEA
Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer
Stephanie Himonidis, On-Camera Talent
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMMING
Lexus Amazing Performances: Artist Spotlight
CBS2/KCAL9
Robert Dourisboure, Executive Producer
Karlo Gharabegian, Producer
Erica Olsen, Host
NEWS SPECIAL
In Depth Special: L.A. Riots – 25 Years Later
KTTV-TV
FOX11 News Team
SPORTS SPECIAL
Lakers Top 10: Shaq Moments
Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team
SPORTS SERIES – NEWS
El Rostro Hispano de Los Dodgers
KMEX
Diana Alvarado, Sports Reporter
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)
Backstage: Lakers
Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)
Access SportsNet Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Spectrum SportsNet LA Sports Team
LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE
Women’s Gymnastics #17 Arkansas at #4 UCLA
Pac-12 Los Angeles
Pac-12 Los Angeles Sports Team
SPORTS FEATURE
Black & White – Bob’s Final Game
(Kings Weekly)
Fox Sports West
Rob McPherson, Executive Producer
Phillip Radke, Editor
Christopher Wohlers, Camera
SPORTS TEASE
Dodgers World Series Game 6 Legends Tease
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Julian Gooden, Producer
Greg Taylor, Executive Producer
Erick Cesar Vazquez, Producer
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING
Desfile de las Rosas 2017
KMEX
Armando Acevedo, Director
Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer
Luis Enrique Rivera, Producer
Luis Sandoval, On-Camera Talent
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS
CBS2 News at 6: Fire Fundraiser
CBS2
Courtney Ellinger, Producer
Michael Parrott, Director
FEATURE SEGMENT
The Green Book
(Lost LA)
KCET
Matthew Crotty, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Bill Dotson, Segment Producer
Nathan Masters, Host, Producer
Hugh McHarg, Executive Producer
Zoe Montano, Associate Producer
Kelly Parker, Producer
Catherine Quinlan, Executive Producer
INFORMATION SEGMENT
The Price of Freedom
(SoCal Connected)
KCET
Karen Foshay, Producer
George Lavender, Reporter
LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT
Mexico Quake Live Coverage
KMEX
Ulises Covarrubias, Camera
Norma Roque, Reporter
SERIOUS NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT
Return to Japan: 6 Years After the Tsunami
(Eyewitness News at 11PM)
ABC7
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor
David Ono, Reporter
SERIOUS NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT
Las Caras de Exide
KVEA
(Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6PM)
Lizbeth Licon, Executive Producer
Ruben Keoseyan, Executive Producer
LIGHT NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT
Nick Ut Retirement
(Eyewitness News at 4PM)
ABC7
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor
David Ono, Reporter
LIGHT NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT
America Tropical
(Noticias Univision a Las Seis)
KMEX
Leon Krauze, Reporter
Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor
MEDICAL NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT
Losing Adam to Prion Disease
(Eyewitness News at 4PM)
ABC7
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor
David Ono, Reporter
Julia Seifer, Co-Producer
MEDICAL NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT
The Access Clinic
(CBS2/KCAL9 News)
CBS2/KCAL9
Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer
Roger Masterton, Camera
Elsa Ramon, Reporter
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING – NEWS
Diploma Mills
CBS2/KCAL9
Michael Brandon, Camera
Catherine Gelera, Producer
David Goldstein, Reporter
Lorraine Roe, Producer
SHORT PROMO – SPORTS
We Are All Kings
Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket
Dominique DiDia, Producer
Pat Donahue, Executive Producer
Rob McPherson, Associate Producer
Christopher Wohlers, Associate Producer
SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL
City Rising Launch Promo
KCET
Dudley Saunders, Producer
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Gracias Maestros
KMEX
Lucy Anguiano, Producer
Antonio Camberos, Producer
Sergio Guerrero, Producer
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING
Patrick O’Neal, Sports Reporter
Fox Sports West
OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS REPORTING
Robert Kovacik, Reporter
NBC4
OUTSTANDING NEWS FEATURE REPORTING
Pat Harvey, Reporter
Nicolette Medina, Producer
CBS2/KCAL9
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – NEWS
Deya Ceballos, Director
KVEA
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – PROGRAMMING
Logan Kibens, Director
KCET
OUTSTANDING WRITER – NEWS
Mary Harris, Writer
NBC4
OUTSTANDING WRITER – PROGRAMMING
Mike Maas, Writer
CBS2
OUTSTANDING EDITOR – NEWS
Jeff MacIntyre, Editor
ABC7
OUTSTANDING EDITOR – PROGRAMMING
Hyunsoo Moon, Editor
KCET.ORG
OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER – NEWS
Ulises Covarrubias, Videographer
KMEX
Jeff MacIntyre, Videographer
ABC7
OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER SINGLE CAMERA – PROGRAMMING
David Strumpf, Videographer
Spectrum SportsNet LA
OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER MULTI-CAMERA – PROGRAMMING
Jorge Zaragoza-Chavez, Videographer
Joseph Dias, Videographer
Adrian Huerta, Videographer
Nick Reinhard, Videographer
Andy Schlachtenhaufen, Videographer
David Strumpf, Videographer
Spectrum SportsNet LA
CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – LIGHTING DIRECTOR
David Schirle, Lighting Director
KTTV-TV
CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – COMPOSER
Jose Alejandro Parody, Composer
KCET
CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – SOUND MIXER
Steve Bucino, Sound Mixer
KCET
CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN
CHILDREN/YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Making Music, Making Friends
LA Cityview35
Ted Lin, Executive Producer
Larry Newman, Executive Producer
Tyler Newman, Producer
GRAPHICS
Christopher Calleton, Graphic Designer
Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket
CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – ART DIRECTOR
Anthony Violanto, Art Director
Spectrum SportsNet LA
STATION AWARDS
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM
KTLA5 Morning News at 6AM
KTLA5
KTLA5 News Team
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6PM
KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM
Noticias Univision Solo a Las Once
KMEX
KMEX News Team