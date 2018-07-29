Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

70th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were held Saturday, July 28 live from the city of angels, handing out trophies to local programming that made big impacts over the past year.

KCET led the winners list with 11 trophies, followed closely behind by KMEX with seven and both ABC7 and Spectrum SportsNet LA with five each.

The TV Academy announced winners in 47 categories total, including previously announced wins in the individual achievement categories, such as hard news reporting, sports reporting, director, writer, editor and videographer. PBS SoCal’s “American Graduate” won this year’s Governors Award, which was presented by Academy’s chairman and CEO Hayma Washington.

See the complete list of L.A. Area Emmy winners below:

PROGRAMMING AND NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

Alta California
(The Migrant Kitchen)
KCET
Matthew Crotty, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Producer
Stef Ferrari, Producer
Ben Hunter, Producer
Kelly Parker, Producer

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

Montage: Great Film Composers and the Piano
PBS SoCal
Gloria Cheng, Producer

EDUCATION

Climate Change 101
KMEX
Marco Flores, Executive Producer
Leon Krauze, On-Camera Talent
Andres Pruna, Producer
Guillermo Quiroz, On-Camera Talent
Gabriela Teissier, On-Camera Talent

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

City Rising
KCET
Rita Baghdadi, Producer
Justin Cram, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Kelly Parker, Producer
Jeremiah Hammerling, Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

ARTS

Take Me Home Huey
PBS SoCal
Alicia Brauns, Producer
Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer
Steve Maloney, Executive Producer
Michelle Merker, Associate Producer
Christine Steele, Producer
Stephen Zapantis, Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

Tending The Wild
KCET
Matthew Crotty, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Stacy Lieberman, Executive Producer
Zoe Montano, Associate Producer
Laura Purdy, Producer
Austin Simons, Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

SoCal Connected
KCET
Vince Beiser, Reporter
Linda Burns, Senior Producer
Dina Demetrius, Producer
Deepa Fernandes, Reporter
Karen Foshay, Executive Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Kathryn Keeney Jaeger, Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Reporter
George Lavender, Reporter
Robert J. McDonnell, Supervising Producer
Dennis Nobuya Nishi, Segment Producer
Marie Targonski-O’Brien,
Associate Producer
Stephanie O’Neill, Reporter
Lata Pandya, Producer
Val Zavala, Anchor, Producer, Reporter

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

Mujeres Que Rompen Estereotipos
KVEA
Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer
Stephanie Himonidis, On-Camera Talent
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMMING

Lexus Amazing Performances: Artist Spotlight
CBS2/KCAL9
Robert Dourisboure, Executive Producer
Karlo Gharabegian, Producer
Erica Olsen, Host

NEWS SPECIAL

In Depth Special: L.A. Riots – 25 Years Later
KTTV-TV
FOX11 News Team

SPORTS SPECIAL

Lakers Top 10: Shaq Moments
Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

El Rostro Hispano de Los Dodgers
KMEX
Diana Alvarado, Sports Reporter

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

Backstage: Lakers
Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

Access SportsNet Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Spectrum SportsNet LA Sports Team

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

Women’s Gymnastics #17 Arkansas at #4 UCLA
Pac-12 Los Angeles
Pac-12 Los Angeles Sports Team

SPORTS FEATURE

Black & White – Bob’s Final Game
(Kings Weekly)
Fox Sports West
Rob McPherson, Executive Producer
Phillip Radke, Editor
Christopher Wohlers, Camera

SPORTS TEASE

Dodgers World Series Game 6 Legends Tease
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Julian Gooden, Producer
Greg Taylor, Executive Producer
Erick Cesar Vazquez, Producer

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

Desfile de las Rosas 2017
KMEX
Armando Acevedo, Director
Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer
Luis Enrique Rivera, Producer
Luis Sandoval, On-Camera Talent

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

CBS2 News at 6: Fire Fundraiser
CBS2
Courtney Ellinger, Producer
Michael Parrott, Director

FEATURE SEGMENT

The Green Book
(Lost LA)
KCET
Matthew Crotty, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Bill Dotson, Segment Producer
Nathan Masters, Host, Producer
Hugh McHarg, Executive Producer
Zoe Montano, Associate Producer
Kelly Parker, Producer
Catherine Quinlan, Executive Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

The Price of Freedom
(SoCal Connected)
KCET
Karen Foshay, Producer
George Lavender, Reporter

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

Mexico Quake Live Coverage
KMEX
Ulises Covarrubias, Camera
Norma Roque, Reporter

SERIOUS NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

Return to Japan: 6 Years After the Tsunami
(Eyewitness News at 11PM)
ABC7
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor
David Ono, Reporter

SERIOUS NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

Las Caras de Exide
KVEA
(Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6PM)
Lizbeth Licon, Executive Producer
Ruben Keoseyan, Executive Producer

LIGHT NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

Nick Ut Retirement
(Eyewitness News at 4PM)
ABC7
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor
David Ono, Reporter

LIGHT NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

America Tropical
(Noticias Univision a Las Seis)
KMEX
Leon Krauze, Reporter
Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor

MEDICAL NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

Losing Adam to Prion Disease
(Eyewitness News at 4PM)
ABC7
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor
David Ono, Reporter
Julia Seifer, Co-Producer

MEDICAL NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

The Access Clinic
(CBS2/KCAL9 News)
CBS2/KCAL9
Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer
Roger Masterton, Camera
Elsa Ramon, Reporter

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING – NEWS

Diploma Mills
CBS2/KCAL9
Michael Brandon, Camera
Catherine Gelera, Producer
David Goldstein, Reporter
Lorraine Roe, Producer

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

We Are All Kings
Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket
Dominique DiDia, Producer
Pat Donahue, Executive Producer
Rob McPherson, Associate Producer
Christopher Wohlers, Associate Producer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

City Rising Launch Promo
KCET
Dudley Saunders, Producer

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Gracias Maestros
KMEX
Lucy Anguiano, Producer
Antonio Camberos, Producer
Sergio Guerrero, Producer

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING

Patrick O’Neal, Sports Reporter 
Fox Sports West

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS REPORTING

Robert Kovacik, Reporter 
NBC4

OUTSTANDING NEWS FEATURE REPORTING

Pat Harvey, Reporter
Nicolette Medina, Producer
CBS2/KCAL9

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – NEWS

Deya Ceballos, Director 
KVEA

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – PROGRAMMING

Logan Kibens, Director 
KCET

OUTSTANDING WRITER – NEWS

Mary Harris, Writer 
NBC4

OUTSTANDING WRITER – PROGRAMMING

Mike Maas, Writer
CBS2

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – NEWS

Jeff MacIntyre, Editor 
ABC7

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – PROGRAMMING

Hyunsoo Moon, Editor 
KCET.ORG

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER – NEWS

Ulises Covarrubias, Videographer
KMEX

Jeff MacIntyre, Videographer
ABC7

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER SINGLE CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

David Strumpf, Videographer 
Spectrum SportsNet LA

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER MULTI-CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

Jorge Zaragoza-Chavez, Videographer
Joseph Dias, Videographer
Adrian Huerta, Videographer
Nick Reinhard, Videographer
Andy Schlachtenhaufen, Videographer
David Strumpf, Videographer 
Spectrum SportsNet LA

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – LIGHTING DIRECTOR

David Schirle, Lighting Director 
KTTV-TV

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – COMPOSER

Jose Alejandro Parody, Composer 
KCET

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – SOUND MIXER

Steve Bucino, Sound Mixer 
KCET

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

CHILDREN/YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Making Music, Making Friends
LA Cityview35
Ted Lin, Executive Producer
Larry Newman, Executive Producer
Tyler Newman, Producer

GRAPHICS

Christopher Calleton, Graphic Designer
Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – ART DIRECTOR

Anthony Violanto, Art Director
Spectrum SportsNet LA

STATION AWARDS

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

KTLA5 Morning News at 6AM
KTLA5
KTLA5 News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6PM
KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

Noticias Univision Solo a Las Once
KMEX
KMEX News Team

