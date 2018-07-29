Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2018 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were held Saturday, July 28 live from the city of angels, handing out trophies to local programming that made big impacts over the past year.

KCET led the winners list with 11 trophies, followed closely behind by KMEX with seven and both ABC7 and Spectrum SportsNet LA with five each.

The TV Academy announced winners in 47 categories total, including previously announced wins in the individual achievement categories, such as hard news reporting, sports reporting, director, writer, editor and videographer. PBS SoCal’s “American Graduate” won this year’s Governors Award, which was presented by Academy’s chairman and CEO Hayma Washington.

See the complete list of L.A. Area Emmy winners below:

PROGRAMMING AND NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

Alta California

(The Migrant Kitchen)

KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Producer

Stef Ferrari, Producer

Ben Hunter, Producer

Kelly Parker, Producer

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

Montage: Great Film Composers and the Piano

PBS SoCal

Gloria Cheng, Producer

EDUCATION

Climate Change 101

KMEX

Marco Flores, Executive Producer

Leon Krauze, On-Camera Talent

Andres Pruna, Producer

Guillermo Quiroz, On-Camera Talent

Gabriela Teissier, On-Camera Talent

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

City Rising

KCET

Rita Baghdadi, Producer

Justin Cram, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Kelly Parker, Producer

Jeremiah Hammerling, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

ARTS

Take Me Home Huey

PBS SoCal

Alicia Brauns, Producer

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer

Steve Maloney, Executive Producer

Michelle Merker, Associate Producer

Christine Steele, Producer

Stephen Zapantis, Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

Tending The Wild

KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Stacy Lieberman, Executive Producer

Zoe Montano, Associate Producer

Laura Purdy, Producer

Austin Simons, Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

SoCal Connected

KCET

Vince Beiser, Reporter

Linda Burns, Senior Producer

Dina Demetrius, Producer

Deepa Fernandes, Reporter

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Kathryn Keeney Jaeger, Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Reporter

George Lavender, Reporter

Robert J. McDonnell, Supervising Producer

Dennis Nobuya Nishi, Segment Producer

Marie Targonski-O’Brien,

Associate Producer

Stephanie O’Neill, Reporter

Lata Pandya, Producer

Val Zavala, Anchor, Producer, Reporter

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

Mujeres Que Rompen Estereotipos

KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Stephanie Himonidis, On-Camera Talent

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMMING

Lexus Amazing Performances: Artist Spotlight

CBS2/KCAL9

Robert Dourisboure, Executive Producer

Karlo Gharabegian, Producer

Erica Olsen, Host

NEWS SPECIAL

In Depth Special: L.A. Riots – 25 Years Later

KTTV-TV

FOX11 News Team

SPORTS SPECIAL

Lakers Top 10: Shaq Moments

Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

El Rostro Hispano de Los Dodgers

KMEX

Diana Alvarado, Sports Reporter

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

Backstage: Lakers

Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

Access SportsNet Dodgers

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Sports Team

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

Women’s Gymnastics #17 Arkansas at #4 UCLA

Pac-12 Los Angeles

Pac-12 Los Angeles Sports Team

SPORTS FEATURE

Black & White – Bob’s Final Game

(Kings Weekly)

Fox Sports West

Rob McPherson, Executive Producer

Phillip Radke, Editor

Christopher Wohlers, Camera

SPORTS TEASE

Dodgers World Series Game 6 Legends Tease

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Julian Gooden, Producer

Greg Taylor, Executive Producer

Erick Cesar Vazquez, Producer

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

Desfile de las Rosas 2017

KMEX

Armando Acevedo, Director

Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer

Luis Enrique Rivera, Producer

Luis Sandoval, On-Camera Talent

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

CBS2 News at 6: Fire Fundraiser

CBS2

Courtney Ellinger, Producer

Michael Parrott, Director

FEATURE SEGMENT

The Green Book

(Lost LA)

KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Bill Dotson, Segment Producer

Nathan Masters, Host, Producer

Hugh McHarg, Executive Producer

Zoe Montano, Associate Producer

Kelly Parker, Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Executive Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

The Price of Freedom

(SoCal Connected)

KCET

Karen Foshay, Producer

George Lavender, Reporter

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

Mexico Quake Live Coverage

KMEX

Ulises Covarrubias, Camera

Norma Roque, Reporter

SERIOUS NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

Return to Japan: 6 Years After the Tsunami

(Eyewitness News at 11PM)

ABC7

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor

David Ono, Reporter

SERIOUS NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

Las Caras de Exide

KVEA

(Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6PM)

Lizbeth Licon, Executive Producer

Ruben Keoseyan, Executive Producer

LIGHT NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

Nick Ut Retirement

(Eyewitness News at 4PM)

ABC7

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor

David Ono, Reporter

LIGHT NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

America Tropical

(Noticias Univision a Las Seis)

KMEX

Leon Krauze, Reporter

Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor

MEDICAL NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

Losing Adam to Prion Disease

(Eyewitness News at 4PM)

ABC7

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor

David Ono, Reporter

Julia Seifer, Co-Producer

MEDICAL NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

The Access Clinic

(CBS2/KCAL9 News)

CBS2/KCAL9

Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer

Roger Masterton, Camera

Elsa Ramon, Reporter

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING – NEWS

Diploma Mills

CBS2/KCAL9

Michael Brandon, Camera

Catherine Gelera, Producer

David Goldstein, Reporter

Lorraine Roe, Producer

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

We Are All Kings

Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket

Dominique DiDia, Producer

Pat Donahue, Executive Producer

Rob McPherson, Associate Producer

Christopher Wohlers, Associate Producer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

City Rising Launch Promo

KCET

Dudley Saunders, Producer

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Gracias Maestros

KMEX

Lucy Anguiano, Producer

Antonio Camberos, Producer

Sergio Guerrero, Producer

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING

Patrick O’Neal, Sports Reporter

Fox Sports West

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS REPORTING

Robert Kovacik, Reporter

NBC4

OUTSTANDING NEWS FEATURE REPORTING

Pat Harvey, Reporter

Nicolette Medina, Producer

CBS2/KCAL9

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – NEWS

Deya Ceballos, Director

KVEA

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – PROGRAMMING

Logan Kibens, Director

KCET

OUTSTANDING WRITER – NEWS

Mary Harris, Writer

NBC4

OUTSTANDING WRITER – PROGRAMMING

Mike Maas, Writer

CBS2

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – NEWS

Jeff MacIntyre, Editor

ABC7

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – PROGRAMMING

Hyunsoo Moon, Editor

KCET.ORG

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER – NEWS

Ulises Covarrubias, Videographer

KMEX

Jeff MacIntyre, Videographer

ABC7

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER SINGLE CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

David Strumpf, Videographer

Spectrum SportsNet LA

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER MULTI-CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

Jorge Zaragoza-Chavez, Videographer

Joseph Dias, Videographer

Adrian Huerta, Videographer

Nick Reinhard, Videographer

Andy Schlachtenhaufen, Videographer

David Strumpf, Videographer

Spectrum SportsNet LA

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – LIGHTING DIRECTOR

David Schirle, Lighting Director

KTTV-TV

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – COMPOSER

Jose Alejandro Parody, Composer

KCET

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – SOUND MIXER

Steve Bucino, Sound Mixer

KCET

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

CHILDREN/YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Making Music, Making Friends

LA Cityview35

Ted Lin, Executive Producer

Larry Newman, Executive Producer

Tyler Newman, Producer

GRAPHICS

Christopher Calleton, Graphic Designer

Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – ART DIRECTOR

Anthony Violanto, Art Director

Spectrum SportsNet LA

STATION AWARDS

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

KTLA5 Morning News at 6AM

KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6PM

KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

Noticias Univision Solo a Las Once

KMEX

KMEX News Team