Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards Names Winners in News and Programming

The TV Academy has announced its 2018 Los Angeles Area Emmy Award winners in individual achievement categories for outstanding crafts in news and programming, including sports reporting, hard news reporting, and feature reporting.

In the broadcast journalist categories, “Fox Sports West’s” Patrick O’Neal received the Emmy for sports reporting, while NBC’s Robert Kovacik won for hard news. News feature reporting recognized two members of the CBS/KCAL staff: reporter Pat Harvey and producer Nicolette Medina.

More winners have been revealed in writing and editing, as well as technical awards for videography, lighting, composition and sound mixing. The honorees will be presented with their golden statues at the 70th Los Angeles Area Emmys, which will be held on July 28 at the Saban Media Center. View the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Sports Reporting

Patrick O’Neal, sports reporter, Fox Sports West

Outstanding Hard News Reporting

Robert Kovacik, reporter, NBC4

Outstanding News Feature Reporting

Nicolette Medina, producer, CBS2/KCAL9

Outstanding Director – News

Deya Ceballos, director, KVEA

Outstanding Director – Programming

Logan Kibens, director, KCET

Outstanding Writer – News

Mary Harris, writer, NBC4

Outstanding Writer – Programming

Mike Maas, writer, CBS2

Outstanding Editor – News

Jeff MacIntyre, editor, ABC7

Outstanding Editor – Programming

Outstanding Videographer – News

Jeff MacIntyre, videographer, ABC7

Outstanding Videographer Single Camera – Programming

David Strumpf, videographer, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Outstanding Videographer Multi-Camera – Programming

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Jorge Zaragoza-Chavez, videographer

Joseph Dias, videographer

Adrian Huerta, videographer

Nick Reinhard, videographer

Andy Schlachtenhaufen, videographer

David Strumpf, videographer

Creative Technical Crafts – Lighting Director

David Schirle, lighting director, KTTV-TV

Creative Technical Crafts – Composer

Jose Alejandro Parody, composer, KCET

Creative Technical Crafts – Sound Mixer

Steve Bucino, sound mixer, KCET