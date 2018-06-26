Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards Names Winners in News and Programming

The TV Academy has announced its 2018 Los Angeles Area Emmy Award winners in individual achievement categories for outstanding crafts in news and programming, including sports reporting, hard news reporting, and feature reporting.
In the broadcast journalist categories, “Fox Sports West’s” Patrick O’Neal received the Emmy for sports reporting, while NBC’s Robert Kovacik won for hard news. News feature reporting recognized two members of the CBS/KCAL staff: reporter Pat Harvey and producer Nicolette Medina.
More winners have been revealed in writing and editing, as well as technical awards for videography, lighting, composition and sound mixing. The honorees will be presented with their golden statues at the 70th Los Angeles Area Emmys, which will be held on July 28 at the Saban Media Center. View the full list of winners below.
Outstanding Sports Reporting
Patrick O’Neal, sports reporter, Fox Sports West
Outstanding Hard News Reporting
Robert Kovacik, reporter, NBC4
Outstanding News Feature Reporting
Nicolette Medina, producer, CBS2/KCAL9
Outstanding Director – News
Deya Ceballos, director, KVEA
Outstanding Director – Programming
Logan Kibens, director, KCET
Outstanding Writer – News
Mary Harris, writer, NBC4
Outstanding Writer – Programming
Mike Maas, writer, CBS2
Outstanding Editor – News
Jeff MacIntyre, editor, ABC7
Outstanding Editor – Programming
Outstanding Videographer – News
Jeff MacIntyre, videographer, ABC7
Outstanding Videographer Single Camera – Programming
David Strumpf, videographer, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Outstanding Videographer Multi-Camera – Programming
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Jorge Zaragoza-Chavez, videographer
Joseph Dias, videographer
Adrian Huerta, videographer
Nick Reinhard, videographer
Andy Schlachtenhaufen, videographer
David Strumpf, videographer
Creative Technical Crafts – Lighting Director
David Schirle, lighting director, KTTV-TV
Creative Technical Crafts – Composer
Jose Alejandro Parody, composer, KCET
Creative Technical Crafts – Sound Mixer
Steve Bucino, sound mixer, KCET