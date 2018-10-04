‘Lodge 49’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

“Lodge 49” has been renewed for a second season at AMC ahead of its Season 1 finale.

The series is described as modern fable set in Long Beach, California about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Wyatt Russell), who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business.

In the first season, Dud found himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order welcomes him into a world of domestic beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may or may not put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.

In addition to Russell, Jennings, and Cassidy, the series also stars Linda Emond, David Pasquesi, Eric Allan Kramer, Avis-Marie Barnes, Njema Williams, and Jimmy Gonzales.

Series creator, writer and executive producer Jim Gavin will return for Season 2 along with showrunner Peter Ocko. Paul Giamatti also executive produces along with Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich. The second season of “Lodge 49” will go into production and will air on AMC in 2019 with 10 episodes. “Lodge 49” is an AMC Studios production.

Related New 'The Walking Dead: Our World' Weekly Content Coincides With TV Show AMC A-List Boasts 380,000 Members

“’Lodge 49’ tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “With a talented cast including Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings and Sonya Cassidy, along with our strong creative team led by Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko, we are particularly proud of this series from both an AMC network and AMC Studios perspective and are looking forward to a return trip to the ‘Lodge.’”

The first season has received strong praise from critics, holding an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Caroline Framke wrote in her review of the series for Variety:

“AMC first described ‘Lodge 49’ as ‘a show that defies easy categorization,’ and that’s certainly true. It’s technically a drama thanks to its hour-long runtime, but otherwise feels more like a stretched out hangout sitcom with startling moments of nihilism baked in where the laugh track should be. It doesn’t just defy easy categorization as a TV show unto itself; it defies expectations of what an AMC series might, or should, look like, not quite fitting into any of the network’s previously established tones.”