‘Locke & Key’ Scores Official Series Order at Netflix

Netflix has officially picked up “Locke & Key” to series, nearly two months after it was first reported the project had moved to the streaming giant from Hulu.

The series is based on the IDW Publishing comic book franchise of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. It is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season for the hour-long series.

Locke & Key” had originally been ordered to pilot at Hulu, who passed on it earlier this year. Netflix is redeveloping the show with new scripts and a new cast.

Hill serves as writer and executive producer on the show, which was developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite with Averill and Coleite joining the series since it came to Netflix. Cuse and Averill will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Cuse will executive produce via his Genre Arts banner. Hill and Coleite also wrote the first episode.

IDW’s David Ozer and Ted Adams will also executive produce along with Genre Arts’ Lindsey Springer, Coleite, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and David Alpert and Rick Jacobs of Circle of Confusion. Andy Muschietti directed the original Hulu pilot but is unable to return to direct the Netflix series due to his commitment to “IT 2.”

The series order brings the end to the eight-year saga to adapt “Locke & Key” for the screen. The show was originally developed as a pilot at Fox before Universal nabbed the rights for a feature adaptation.

