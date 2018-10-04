First Look at Live Action ‘Lobo’ from DC Comics

The DC Universe just got a whole lot more Lobo. The red-eyed, bounty hunter will be joining season two of “Krypton,” Syfy announced Thursday.

Set 200 years before Superman’s home planet Krypton was destroyed, the latest installment of the Superman origin series will soon introduce the both ruthless Lobo, to be played by Emmett J. Scanlan (previously on “The Fall). With superhuman strength and a genius for war strategy, an official character description says Lobo “will keep coming until the job is finished.” Though Lobo is said to have murdered his entire species, “His word is the only thing that Lobo holds sacred; although, he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time.”

Talk of Lobo getting his own feature film has swirled for nearly a decade, since Warner Bros. hired director Guy Richie for the project, which was never completed, in 2009. While he was intended to appear as a very muscular, blue-skinned anti-hero in the film, he was first created for the 1983 comic “Omega Men.” He has since appeared in several comic books, always as a bad guy committed to violence.

The first ever live action translation of Lobo has been received fairly warmly by fans on the Internet, minus the few “Battlefield Earth” side jabs…