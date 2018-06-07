Lizzy Caplan Joins Octavia Spencer in Apple Series ‘Are You Sleeping?’

Lizzy Caplan has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Are You Sleeping,” Variety has confirmed.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kathleen Barber and explores people’s obsession with true-crime stories and the recent boom in podcasts dedicated to probing unsolved and disputed cases. Octavia Spencer was previously announced as playing the series lead. Apple has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Caplan will play twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose lives have taken very different paths.

Caplan’s last series regular role was in the Showtime drama “Master’s of Sex,” on which she served as co-lead with Michael Sheen. The Emmy-nominated series ended in 2016 after four seasons. Caplan is also known for her roles in films like “Cloverfield,” “Mean Girls,” and “Now You See Me 2.”

She is repped by WME.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman created “Are You Sleeping?” and will serve as showrunner. Spencer and Spellman will executive produce along with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo will also executive produce.

Hello Sunshine is also set to executive produce the untitled morning show drama at Apple which will star Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. That series scored a two-season order when it was picked up back in November.