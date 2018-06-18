Liz Friedman Signs Sony Pictures TV Deal

Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio.

Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for “Orange Is The New Black” with Jenji Kohan. She served as an executive producer on “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” as well as a writer and senior producer for “House” and “Elementary.”

“I’m thrilled to be in working with Sony, especially since it means climbing back into trenches with David Shore on The Good Doctor,” said Friedman. “Great show, great showrunner, great opportunity to once again use sarcoidosis in conversation.”

Friedman is represented by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman.