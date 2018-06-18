You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Liz Friedman Signs Sony Pictures TV Deal

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liz Friedman, SPTV
CREDIT: CAA/Sony Pictures TV

Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio.

Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for “Orange Is The New Black” with Jenji Kohan. She served as an executive producer on “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” as well as a writer and senior producer for “House” and “Elementary.”

“I’m thrilled to be in working with Sony, especially since it means climbing back into trenches with David Shore on The Good Doctor,” said Friedman. “Great show, great showrunner, great opportunity to once again use sarcoidosis in conversation.”

Friedman is represented by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman.

More TV

  • Liz Friedman, SPTV

    Liz Friedman Signs Sony Pictures TV Deal

    Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio. Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for […]

  • Dick Wolf, Jon Seda, Mariska Hargitay,

    Dick Wolf on What's Next After His NBC Deal Expires and Why He'll Never Retire

    Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio. Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for […]

  • John Stankey

    WarnerMedia Boss John Stankey Talks Post-Merger Priorities, Investing in Content and Falling for 'Westworld'

    Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio. Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for […]

  • Talk Conversation - Joel McHale and

    Sarah Silverman and Joel McHale Talk Politics, Standup and Adapting to the Binge-Watching Model

    Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio. Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Will Ferrell"

    Leslie Jones Breaks Down the Differences in Playing Condoleezza Rice, Omarosa and Herself on 'SNL'

    Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio. Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for […]

  • Tiffany Haddish

    MTV Looks to Boost Movie & TV Awards With June Move, Tiffany Haddish

    Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio. Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for […]

  • Atlanta, Game of Thrones, The Americans

    Emmy Nominations 2018: Variety's TV Critics on Their Dream Picks

    Producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, Friedman will serve as an executive producer on Sony-produced ABC drama series “The Good Doctor.” She will also develop original broadcast, cable, and streaming series for the studio. Friedman co-created the ABC drama “Conviction” and co-wrote the pilot for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad