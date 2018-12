Live+3 Ratings for Week of Dec. 3: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fall Finale Comes Out on Top

The 12th season fall finale of “The Big Bang Theory” handily topped all of its scripted competition in the delayed viewing numbers for the week of Dec. 3.

In Live+3, “The Big Bang Theory” rose from a 2.1 rating to a 3.3 in adults 18-49, a lift of 57%. In total viewers, the show went from 12.5 million viewers to 16 million for 28% lift. In both measures, only NFL coverage beat the sitcom.

It is also worth noting that typical top gainers “Manifest,” “This Is Us,” and “New Amsterdam” aired their fall finales prior to this week, meaning they were not included in the schedule.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecasts Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth FOX NFL SUNDAY-NATIONAL FOX 12/09/18 7.0 7.0 even +0% NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 12/09/18 6.0 6.0 even +0% FOX NFL SUNDAY-PST GN-NAT FOX 12/09/18 5.9 5.9 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 12/09/18 3.9 3.9 even +0% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 12/06/18 2.1 3.3 +1.2 +57% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 12/06/18 3.1 3.1 even +0% THE SIMPSONS FOX 12/09/18 2.8 3.0 +0.2 +7% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 12/09/18 2.4 2.4 even +0% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 12/06/18 1.6 2.3 +0.7 +44% MODERN FAMILY ABC 12/05/18 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% SURVIVOR CBS 12/05/18 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% EMPIRE FOX 12/05/18 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 12/09/18 1.8 2.1 +0.3 +17% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 12/03/18 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 12/05/18 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% THE CONNERS ABC 12/04/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% FAMILY GUY FOX 12/09/18 1.5 1.9 +0.4 +27% CHICAGO PD NBC 12/05/18 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% NCIS CBS 12/04/18 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% CHICAGO MED NBC 12/05/18 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% THE VOICE-MON NBC 12/03/18 1.5 1.7 +0.2 +13% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 12/06/18 1.7 1.7 even +0% MOM CBS 12/06/18 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 12/07/18 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% STAR FOX 12/05/18 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 12/04/18 1.4 1.6 +0.2 +14% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 12/05/18 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% FBI CBS 12/04/18 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 12/05/18 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 12/05/18 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% BLUE BLOODS CBS 12/07/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 12/03/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% THE ROOKIE ABC 12/04/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% BULL CBS 12/03/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% S.W.A.T. CBS 12/06/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% SEAL TEAM CBS 12/05/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 12/07/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 12/06/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 12/05/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 12/04/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SUPERSTORE NBC 12/06/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% FLASH-12/9 CW 12/09/18 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% WILL & GRACE NBC 12/06/18 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 12/05/18 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 12/07/18 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 12/09/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% THE COOL KIDS FOX 12/07/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% DEAL OR NO DEAL 12/3 NBC 12/03/18 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% THE FLASH CW 12/04/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 12/04/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% BLACK-ISH ABC 12/04/18 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SNL CHRISTMAS NBC 12/04/18 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% SHARK TANK ABC 12/09/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MACGYVER CBS 12/07/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% THE GIFTED FOX 12/04/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 12/04/18 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 12/09/18 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% MURPHY BROWN CBS 12/06/18 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% 60 MINUTES CBS 12/09/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 12/04/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% 20/20-FRI ABC 12/07/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% GREAT AMER BAKING SHOW-1 ABC 12/06/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% GREAT XMAS LIGHT FIGHT ABC 12/03/18 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 12/03/18 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% REL FOX 12/09/18 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% FOX+NFLN THU NT PREGAME FOX 12/06/18 0.9 0.9 even +0% BLINDSPOT NBC 12/07/18 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 12/09/18 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 12/07/18 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 12/09/18 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% RIVERDALE CW 12/05/18 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% ARROW CW 12/03/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% SUPERNATURAL CW 12/06/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE FRI NBC 12/07/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 12/03/18 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% LEGACIES CW 12/06/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% I FEEL BAD NBC 12/06/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MIDNIGHT, TEXAS NBC 12/07/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SPEECHLESS ABC 12/07/18 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 12/08/18 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 12/04/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% CHARMED CW 12/09/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% MLS CUP FOX 12/08/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 12/09/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% DATELINE-SAT 12/8 NBC 12/08/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 12/05/18 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 12/07/18 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% ALEC BALDWIN SHOW ABC 12/08/18 0.2 0.2 even +0% DYNASTY CW 12/07/18 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers