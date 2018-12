Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 26: Fox Hits Highest Numbers in Nearly Three Years

Excluding weeks with the World Series or NFL post-season games, Fox has delivered its highest-rated week in delayed viewing in nearly three years.

In Live+7 for the week of Nov. 26, Fox averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49, making it the top network of the week in that measure. The broadcaster also averaged 9.1 million viewers for the week. Versus the same week last season, Fox was up 37% in the key demo and 42% in total viewers, the only network to see growth year-to-year for the week.

The network’s success for the week was largely driven by a highly-rated “Thursday Night Football” game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys, which drew a 6.5 rating and 21.6 million viewers. Fox shows “Empire” and “9-1-1” also posted noticeable gains for the week.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/29/2018 6.4 6.5 +0.1 +2% NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 12/02/2018 5.5 5.5 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 11/27/2018 2.1 3.8 +1.7 +81% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 12/02/2018 3.4 3.4 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/29/2018 3.2 3.2 even +0% THE OT FOX 12/02/2018 3.1 3.1 even +0% SEC CHAMP POST GAME CBS 12/01/2018 2.8 2.8 even +0% MODERN FAMILY ABC 11/28/2018 1.3 2.5 +1.2 +92% 911 FOX 11/26/2018 1.4 2.5 +1.1 +79% MANIFEST NBC 11/26/2018 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118% BIG TEN FOOTBALL CH GAME FOX 12/01/2018 2.4 2.4 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 12/02/2018 2.4 2.4 even +0% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/26/2018 1.0 2.3 +1.3 +130% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 11/27/2018 1.1 2.3 +1.2 +109% SURVIVOR CBS 11/28/2018 1.6 2.3 +0.7 +44% THE CONNERS ABC 11/27/2018 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% EMPIRE FOX 11/28/2018 1.6 2.2 +0.6 +38% THE VOICE-MON NBC 11/26/2018 1.6 1.9 +0.3 +19% BIG 10 FTBL CHAMP GM-KICK FOX 12/01/2018 1.9 1.9 even +0% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 11/28/2018 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 11/28/2018 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 11/27/2018 1.5 1.8 +0.3 +20% THE SIMPSONS FOX 12/02/2018 1.6 1.8 +0.2 +13% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/29/2018 0.7 1.7 +1.0 +143% MOM CBS 11/29/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% FAMILY GUY FOX 12/02/2018 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% THE ROOKIE ABC 11/27/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/28/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 12/02/2018 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/29/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% THE RESIDENT FOX 11/26/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% STAR FOX 11/28/2018 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/30/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/27/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 11/28/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% GARTH BROOKS: NOTRE DAME CBS 12/02/2018 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% CHRISTMAS-ROCKEFELLER CEN NBC 11/28/2018 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% WILL & GRACE NBC 11/29/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 11/30/2018 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 12/02/2018 1.3 1.3 even +0% THE FLASH CW 11/27/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/27/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 11/27/2018 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW ABC 12/02/2018 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 11/27/2018 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% MACGYVER CBS 11/30/2018 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% THE GIFTED FOX 11/27/2018 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% MURPHY BROWN CBS 11/29/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GREAT XMAS LIGHT FIGHT ABC 11/26/2018 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 12/01/2018 1.1 1.1 even +0% 60 MINUTES CBS 12/02/2018 1.1 1.1 even +0% SHARK TANK ABC 12/02/2018 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% PAC-12 FOOTBALL CHAMP GM FOX 11/30/2018 1.0 1.0 even +0% RIVERDALE CW 11/28/2018 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% WWOD MAGICAL HOL CELEBRTN ABC 11/29/2018 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 12/02/2018 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% BLINDSPOT NBC 11/30/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/30/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 12/02/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% REL FOX 12/02/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 12/01/2018 0.8 0.8 even +0% LEGEND XMAS JOHN&CHRISSY NBC 11/28/2018 0.8 0.8 even +0% ARROW CW 11/26/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% SUPERGIRL CW 12/02/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/29/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% I FEEL BAD NBC 11/29/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% MIDNIGHT, TEXAS NBC 11/30/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/30/2018 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 48 HOURS CBS 12/01/2018 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% PAC-12 FTBL CHAMP GM-KICK FOX 11/30/2018 0.7 0.7 even +0% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 11/27/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% CHARMED CW 12/02/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 11/26/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% LEGACIES CW 11/29/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 12/01/2018 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% LEGO JURASSIC WORLD PART1 NBC 11/29/2018 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 12/01/2018 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% LEGO JURASSIC WORLD PART2 NBC 11/29/2018 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% CHILD SUPPORT SP-11/30 ABC 11/30/2018 0.5 0.5 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 11/28/2018 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 11/30/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DYNASTY CW 11/30/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50%

Live+7 Total Viewers