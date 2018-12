Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 19: ‘This Is Us’ Rises 111 Percent From Series Low

“This Is Us” may have hit a series low in Live+Same Day during the week of Nov. 19, but the show came right back in delayed viewing.

In the Nielsen Live+7 numbers for the week, “This Is Us” rose 111% over its Live+Same Day adults 18-49 haul for a 3.8 rating for the week, even with its performance in Live+7 from the previous week. Fellow NBC show “Manifest” (1.1 to a 2.6, 136% lift) and “New Amsterdam” (1.1 to a 2.3, 109% lift), Fox’s “9-1-1” (1.2 to a 2.5, 108% lift), and ABC’s “The Good Doctor” (1.1 to a 2.4, 118% lift) all more than doubled their L+SD ratings as well.

See the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain FOX NFL-THU POST GUN FOX 11/22/2018 7.2 7.2 even +0% NBC NFL TH SPECIAL NBC 11/22/2018 6.6 6.6 even +0% NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/25/2018 6.1 6.1 even +0% NBC NFL TH PRE-KICK NBC 11/22/2018 4.4 4.4 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/25/2018 4.1 4.1 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 11/20/2018 1.8 3.8 +2.0 +111% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/25/2018 3.2 3.2 even +0% MANIFEST NBC 11/19/2018 1.1 2.6 +1.5 +136% NBC NFL TH PRE-GAME NBC 11/22/2018 2.6 2.6 even +0% 911 FOX 11/19/2018 1.2 2.5 +1.3 +108% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/19/2018 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 11/20/2018 1.1 2.3 +1.2 +109% THE CONNERS ABC 11/20/2018 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% SURVIVOR – SPECIAL CBS 11/21/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/25/2018 2.1 2.1 even +0% NCIS CBS 11/20/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/25/2018 2.0 2.0 even +0% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/24/2018 1.9 1.9 even +0% CRIMINAL MINDS – SPECIAL CBS 11/21/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% THE VOICE-MON NBC 11/19/2018 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% MASTERCHEF JR-CELEB SHWDN FOX 11/22/2018 1.7 1.8 +0.1 +6% FBI CBS 11/20/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 11/20/2018 1.4 1.7 +0.3 +21% THE ROOKIE ABC 11/20/2018 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% SEAL TEAM – SPECIAL CBS 11/21/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% THE RESIDENT FOX 11/19/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 11/19/2018 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/20/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/20/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/25/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% FLASH CW 11/20/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 11/25/2018 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/19/2018 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 11/19/2018 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% THEKIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 11/20/2018 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/25/2018 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% MURPHY BROWN – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% THE SIMPSONS FOX 11/25/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 11/20/2018 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/25/2018 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SHARK TANK ABC 11/25/2018 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/25/2018 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 11/19/2018 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% FOX CFB FRI – PAC12 PRIME FOX 11/23/2018 1.0 1.0 even +0% 48 HOURS CBS 11/24/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 11/24/2018 0.8 0.8 even +0% SUPERGIRL CW 11/25/2018 0.3 0.7 +0.4 +133% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 11/25/2018 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% HOLLYWOOD GAME NT 11/21 NBC 11/21/2018 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% CHARMED CW 11/25/2018 0.2 0.6 +0.4 +200% ARROW CW 11/19/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 11/20/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 11/19/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/23/2018 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% FOX COLLEGE FRI-KICK FOX 11/23/2018 0.6 0.6 even +0% CHILD SUPPORT ABC 11/23/2018 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% MARY POPPINS RETURNS ABC 11/22/2018 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FOX COLLEGE SAT-KICK FOX 11/24/2018 0.5 0.5 even +0% MEGHAN’S NEW LIFE ABC 11/22/2018 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% I’M COMING HOME ABC 11/22/2018 0.3 0.3 even +0% FOX CFB – BIG12 PRIME FOX 11/24/2018 0.3 0.3 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers