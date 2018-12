Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 12: 18 Shows Rise by 100 Percent or More

It was a good week for broadcast TV.

In the week of Nov. 12, week 8 of the broadcast season, 18 series doubled in the key adults 18-49 demographic in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. Top gainers included “Manifest” (1.1 rating to a 2.7) with 145% lift, “New Amsterdam” (1.1 to a 2.4) with 118%, and “The Good Doctor” (1.0 to a 2.3) with 130%. “How to Get Away With Murder,” “The Rookie,” “Chicago PD,” “Criminal Minds,” and “The Flash” were also among the shows to double or more for the week.

In total viewers, “The Big Bang Theory” rose to 17.4 million viewers after seven days of playback, finishing behind only “Sunday Night Football” for the week. Fellow CBS shows “NCIS” and “Young Sheldon” were not far behind with 16.3 million and 14.5 million respectively, making them the three-most watched scripted shows of the week.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/18/2018 5.9 5.9 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/15/2018 5.0 5.0 even +0% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/15/2018 2.3 3.9 +1.6 +70% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/18/2018 3.9 3.9 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 11/13/2018 2.0 3.8 +1.8 +90% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/15/2018 1.8 3.2 +1.4 +78% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/15/2018 1.8 2.8 +1.0 +56% THE OT FOX 11/18/2018 2.8 2.8 even +0% MANIFEST NBC 11/12/2018 1.1 2.7 +1.6 +145% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/18/2018 2.7 2.7 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/15/2018 2.6 2.6 even +0% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 11/13/2018 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118% CMA AWARDS ABC 11/14/2018 2.1 2.4 +0.3 +14% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/12/2018 1.0 2.3 +1.3 +130% THE CONNERS ABC 11/13/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 11/14/2018 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% EMPIRE FOX 11/14/2018 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% CHICAGO PD NBC 11/14/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% NCIS CBS 11/13/2018 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% SURVIVOR CBS 11/14/2018 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% CHICAGO MED NBC 11/14/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% THE VOICE-MON NBC 11/12/2018 1.7 2.0 +0.3 +18% STATION 19 ABC 11/15/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% MOM CBS 11/15/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE SIMPSONS FOX 11/18/2018 1.6 1.9 +0.3 +19% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 11/13/2018 1.6 1.9 +0.3 +19% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/15/2018 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125% FBI CBS 11/13/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 11/16/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/18/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% THE ROOKIE ABC 11/13/2018 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 11/14/2018 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 11/15/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/13/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/13/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% STAR FOX 11/14/2018 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/18/2018 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% WILL & GRACE NBC 11/15/2018 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% BULL CBS 11/12/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/15/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 11/15/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/16/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% SUPERSTORE NBC 11/15/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 11/12/2018 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 11/16/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% SEAL TEAM CBS 11/14/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/18/2018 1.4 1.4 even +0% THE FLASH CW 11/13/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/18/2018 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% MURPHY BROWN CBS 11/15/2018 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% THE COOL KIDS FOX 11/16/2018 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 11/13/2018 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/13/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 11/13/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 11/16/2018 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% MACGYVER CBS 11/16/2018 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SHARK TANK ABC 11/18/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 11/18/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 11/12/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/12/2018 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/18/2018 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% THE GIFTED FOX 11/13/2018 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 11/16/2018 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 11/12/2018 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% RIVERDALE CW 11/14/2018 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/16/2018 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% SPEECHLESS ABC 11/16/2018 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/18/2018 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 11/18/2018 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/18/2018 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/15/2018 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% BLINDSPOT NBC 11/16/2018 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% I FEEL BAD NBC 11/15/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% REL FOX 11/18/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 48 HOURS CBS 11/17/2018 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/17/2018 0.8 0.8 even +0% NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL NBC 11/17/2018 0.8 0.8 even +0% SUPERGIRL CW 11/18/2018 0.3 0.7 +0.4 +133% ARROW CW 11/12/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% MIDNIGHT, TEXAS NBC 11/16/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/16/2018 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% FOX CFB – BIG12 PRIME FOX 11/17/2018 0.7 0.7 even +0% CHARMED CW 11/18/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 11/12/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% LEGACIES CW 11/15/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 11/17/2018 0.6 0.6 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 11/17/2018 0.6 0.6 even +0% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 11/13/2018 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% CHILD SUPPORT ABC 11/16/2018 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 11/17/2018 0.5 0.5 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 11/14/2018 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FOX COLLEGE SAT-KICK FOX 11/17/2018 0.4 0.4 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 11/16/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DYNASTY CW 11/16/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50%

Live+7 Total Viewers