Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 15: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Pulls Ahead of ‘Sunday Night Football’

“The Big Bang Theory” saw enough total viewers lift in Live+7 in week 4 of the current season to come out ahead of “Sunday Night Football.”

For the week of Oct. 15, the CBS sitcom added 4.6 million viewers in delayed viewing for a total haul of 16.8 million. That was good enough to beat NBC’s NFL coverage for the week, which drew 16.1 million. In adults 18-49, “Sunday Night Football” remained the hands down leader with a 5.1 rating. “Big Bang Theory” finished third in that measure for the week, growing 71% to a 3.6.

NBC’s “This Is Us,” “Manifest,” and “New Amsterdam” all remained at the top of the charts, with “This Is Us” seeing the week’s biggest key demo lift and “Manifest” seeing the biggest total viewer lift.

ABC’s “A Million Little Things” grew 105% in total viewers to 6.8 million total, posting the season’s biggest playback percentage increase for any broadcast telecast. It is the only program on the major networks to deliver triple-digit growth so far this season.

“9-1-1” again showed solid growth for Fox, rising 72% in total viewers and 86% in the key demo.

Read the full weekly rankings below.

Related Live+3 Ratings for Week of Oct. 22: 'This Is Us' Leads as Fox Dominates With World Series Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 8: Four Freshman Shows Double

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 10/21/2018 5.1 5.1 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 10/16/2018 2.2 4.0 +1.8 +82% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 10/18/2018 2.1 3.6 +1.5 +71% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 10/21/2018 3.5 3.5 even +0% MANIFEST NBC 10/15/2018 1.5 3.2 +1.7 +113% THE CONNERS ABC 10/16/2018 2.4 3.2 +0.8 +33% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 10/18/2018 2.9 2.9 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 10/21/2018 2.7 2.7 even +0% 911 FOX 10/15/2018 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 10/18/2018 1.7 2.6 +0.9 +53% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 10/16/2018 1.2 2.5 +1.3 +108% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 10/15/2018 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118% EMPIRE FOX 10/17/2018 1.6 2.4 +0.8 +50% THE VOICE-MON NBC 10/15/2018 2.0 2.4 +0.4 +20% 60 MINUTES CBS 10/21/2018 2.3 2.4 +0.1 +4% MODERN FAMILY ABC 10/17/2018 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 10/17/2018 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% SURVIVOR CBS 10/17/2018 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 10/16/2018 1.8 2.2 +0.4 +22% CHICAGO PD NBC 10/17/2018 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 10/18/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO MED NBC 10/17/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 10/19/2018 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% NCIS CBS 10/16/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% MOM CBS 10/18/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 10/16/2018 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 10/17/2018 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125% THE ROOKIE ABC 10/16/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% WILL & GRACE NBC 10/18/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% THE RESIDENT FOX 10/15/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 10/17/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% FAMILY GUY FOX 10/21/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 10/21/2018 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 10/20/2018 1.7 1.7 even +0% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 10/17/2018 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 10/18/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% FBI CBS 10/16/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 10/21/2018 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 10/15/2018 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 10/21/2018 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% STAR FOX 10/17/2018 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% THE SIMPSONS FOX 10/21/2018 1.3 1.6 +0.3 +23% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 10/18/2018 1.6 1.6 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 10/21/2018 1.6 1.6 even +0% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 10/18/2018 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% STATION 19 ABC 10/18/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% BLUE BLOODS CBS 10/19/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% BULL CBS 10/15/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% SEAL TEAM CBS 10/17/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 10/17/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 10/17/2018 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% BLACK-ISH ABC 10/16/2018 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% S.W.A.T. CBS 10/18/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 10/16/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 10/16/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% THE COOL KIDS FOX 10/19/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% SUPERSTORE NBC 10/18/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% THE FLASH CW 10/16/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 10/19/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 10/16/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 10/19/2018 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 10/15/2018 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% MURPHY BROWN CBS 10/18/2018 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% THE GIFTED FOX 10/16/2018 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% MACGYVER CBS 10/19/2018 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SHARK TANK ABC 10/21/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 10/15/2018 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 10/15/2018 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% RIVERDALE CW 10/17/2018 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 10/21/2018 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 10/21/2018 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% CHARMED CW 10/21/2018 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 10/19/2018 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 10/21/2018 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 10/20/2018 0.9 0.9 even +0% ARROW CW 10/15/2018 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 10/21/2018 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% BLINDSPOT NBC 10/19/2018 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% 20/20-FRI ABC 10/19/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% SPEECHLESS ABC 10/19/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% SUPERNATURAL CW 10/18/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% REL FOX 10/21/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% DATELINE FRI NBC 10/19/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% I FEEL BAD NBC 10/18/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 48 HOURS CBS 10/20/2018 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% FOX CFB – PAC12 PRIME FOX 10/20/2018 0.7 0.7 even +0% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 10/16/2018 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% FOX COLLEGE SAT-KICK FOX 10/20/2018 0.6 0.6 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 10/20/2018 0.5 0.5 even +0% ALEC BALDWIN SHOW ABC 10/21/2018 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CHILD SUPPORT ABC 10/19/2018 0.4 0.4 even +0% GOOGLE UNDISPUTED SUNDAY FOX 10/21/2018 0.4 0.4 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 10/17/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DYNASTY CW 10/19/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 10/19/2018 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% CONSTANTINE:LEGEND CONT CW 10/15/2018 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers