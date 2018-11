Live+3 Ratings for Week of Oct. 29: ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘A Million Little Things’ Double

The ABC shows “The Good Doctor” and “A Million Little Things” both doubled in the delayed viewing ratings for week 6 of the broadcast season.

For the week of Oct. 29, “The Good Doctor” went from a 1.0 to a 2.0 in adults 18-49, while “A Million Little Things” went from a 0.8 to a 1.6. That 0.8 lift represents the largest lift for “A Million Little Things” to date. “The Good Doctor” also rose 64% in total viewers to 11.2 million, while “A Million Little Things” added 2.6 million viewers for just under 6 million total for the week, a lift of 80% over its Live+Same Day low.

“This Is Us” and “New Amsterdam” continued to lead all their scripted competition, with “This Is Us” again ranking as the highest-rated show of the week and “New Amsterdam” ranking as the top new show. “Manifest” did not air a new episode during week 6.

See the full rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/04/18 7.5 7.5 even +0% FOX NFL SUNDAY-NATIONAL FOX 11/04/18 6.3 6.3 even +0% FOX NFL SUNDAY-PST GN-NAT FOX 11/04/18 5.5 5.5 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/04/18 5.1 5.1 even +0% THE OT FOX 11/04/18 3.8 3.8 even +0% HOME DEPOT PRIME CLG FTBL CBS 11/03/18 3.4 3.4 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/04/18 3.4 3.4 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 10/30/18 2.1 3.3 +1.2 +57% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/01/18 3.3 3.3 even +0% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/01/18 2.1 3.2 +1.1 +52% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/01/18 1.6 2.6 +1.0 +63% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/01/18 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41% THE CONNERS ABC 10/30/18 1.8 2.3 +0.5 +28% 911 FOX 10/29/18 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% THE SIMPSONS FOX 11/04/18 1.9 2.2 +0.3 +16% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 10/30/18 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% THE VOICE-MON NBC 10/29/18 1.8 2.1 +0.3 +17% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 10/29/18 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% MODERN FAMILY ABC 10/31/18 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 10/31/18 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% SURVIVOR CBS 10/31/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 10/30/18 1.7 1.9 +0.2 +12% EMPIRE FOX 10/31/18 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/01/18 1.8 1.8 even +0% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/01/18 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% CHICAGO PD NBC 10/31/18 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% NCIS CBS 10/30/18 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 10/31/18 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% CHICAGO MED NBC 10/31/18 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% MOM CBS 11/01/18 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 11/02/18 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% WILL & GRACE NBC 11/01/18 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% FBI CBS 10/30/18 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% BLACK-ISH ABC 10/30/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 10/29/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/04/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 10/30/18 1.3 1.5 +0.2 +15% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/04/18 1.3 1.5 +0.2 +15% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 10/31/18 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 11/01/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% STATION 19 ABC 11/01/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% BULL CBS 10/29/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 10/31/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% THE RESIDENT FOX 10/29/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/04/18 1.4 1.4 even +0% THE ROOKIE ABC 10/30/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/02/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SEAL TEAM CBS 10/31/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 11/01/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 10/31/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 10/31/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 11/02/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% STAR FOX 10/31/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/01/18 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 10/30/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 10/30/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% SUPERSTORE NBC 11/01/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% MICKEY’S 90TH SPECTACULAR ABC 11/04/18 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% WICKED HALLOWEEN SPECIAL NBC 10/29/18 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/04/18 1.1 1.2 +0.1 +9% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/04/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% THE FLASH CW 10/30/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 11/02/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 10/29/18 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MURPHY BROWN CBS 11/01/18 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% THE COOL KIDS FOX 11/02/18 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 10/29/18 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 10/30/18 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 11/04/18 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% MACGYVER CBS 11/02/18 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 10/29/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% FOX+NFLN THU NT PREGAME FOX 11/01/18 1.0 1.0 even +0% THE GIFTED FOX 10/30/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/04/18 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% SPEECHLESS ABC 11/02/18 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/04/18 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/02/18 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% I FEEL BAD NBC 11/01/18 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 11/02/18 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/03/18 0.8 0.8 even +0% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/01/18 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BLINDSPOT NBC 11/02/18 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% REL FOX 11/04/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% CHARMED CW 11/04/18 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 10/29/18 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% ARROW CW 10/29/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SUPERGIRL CW 11/04/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MIDNIGHT, TEXAS NBC 11/02/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% FOX CFB – PAC12 PRIME FOX 11/03/18 0.6 0.6 even +0% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 10/30/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/02/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% LEGACIES CW 11/01/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% CHILD SUPPORT ABC 11/02/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 11/03/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 11/03/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 11/03/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% ALEC BALDWIN SHOW ABC 11/04/18 0.3 0.3 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 11/02/18 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 11/02/18 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+3 Total Viewers