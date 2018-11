Live+3 Ratings for Week of Nov. 5: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Ticks Up

“The Big Bang Theory” was the top-rated scripted show in the delayed viewing ratings for the week of Nov. 5, rising approximately 9% from its performance the week prior.

In Live+3, “The Big Bang Theory” grew 52% to a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 compared to a 3.2 rating in Live+3 the week of Oct. 29. In total viewers, the show grew 30% to 16.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched scripted show as well.

Both “Manifest” and “The Good Doctor” remained near the top of the charts as well, with the former showing growing 125% in the demo to a 2.7 and the latter growing 110% to a 2.1. ABC’s “A Million Little Things” also grew by over 100% to a 1.5.

Read the full rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/11/18 6.5 6.6 +0.1 +2% CBS NFL NATIONAL CBS 11/11/18 5.7 5.8 +0.1 +2% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/08/18 4.8 4.8 even +0% CBS NFL NATL POST GUN CBS 11/11/18 4.6 4.6 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/11/18 4.3 4.3 even +0% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/08/18 2.3 3.5 +1.2 +52% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/11/18 3.2 3.2 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/08/18 2.9 3.0 +0.1 +3% MANIFEST NBC 11/05/18 1.2 2.7 +1.5 +125% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/08/18 1.6 2.7 +1.1 +69% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/08/18 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/05/18 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% 911 FOX 11/05/18 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% MODERN FAMILY ABC 11/07/18 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% SURVIVOR CBS 11/07/18 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31% THE VOICE-MON NBC 11/05/18 1.8 2.1 +0.3 +17% EMPIRE FOX 11/07/18 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/11/18 2.0 2.0 even +0% CHICAGO PD NBC 11/07/18 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 11/07/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE GOLDBERG ABC 11/07/18 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 11/09/18 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/08/18 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% MOM CBS 11/08/18 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% CHICAGO MED NBC 11/07/18 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/11/18 1.7 1.7 even +0% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 11/07/18 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% STATION 19 ABC 11/08/18 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/07/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/11/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% STAR FOX 11/07/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% FOX+NFLN THU NT PREGAME FOX 11/08/18 1.5 1.5 even +0% BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/09/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% BULL CBS 11/05/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 11/07/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 11/08/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% SEAL TEAM CBS 11/07/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 11/07/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% THE RESIDENT FOX 11/05/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 11/08/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/08/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/11/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 11/09/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SUPERSTORE NBC 11/08/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 11/11/18 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 11/05/18 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/11/18 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% DECISION18-ELECTION NT NBC 11/06/18 1.3 1.3 even +0% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 11/05/18 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% SIMPSONS FOX 11/11/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% THE COOL KIDS FOX 11/09/18 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% VOTE 2018-8:00PM ABC 11/06/18 1.2 1.2 even +0% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 11/09/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% MURPHY BROWN CBS 11/08/18 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/05/18 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% DECISION18-ELECTIO 11/6 NBC 11/06/18 1.1 1.1 even +0% MACGYVER CBS 11/09/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GIFTED, THE-SP 11/6 FOX 11/06/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% LETHAL WEAPON-SP 11/6 FOX 11/06/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MASKED SINGER-PREVIEW FOX 11/11/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/10/18 1.0 1.0 even +0% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/11/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 11/05/18 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% RIVERDALE CW 11/07/18 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% BLINDSPOT NBC 11/09/18 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 11/09/18 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BECOMING MICHELLE ABC 11/11/18 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/11/18 0.8 0.8 even +0% CAMPAIGN 2018 ELEC 11/6 CBS 11/06/18 0.8 0.8 even +0% CAMPAIGN 2018 ELECTION CBS 11/06/18 0.8 0.8 even +0% SPEECHLESS ABC 11/09/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% REL FOX 11/11/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/09/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 11/11/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL NBC 11/10/18 0.7 0.7 even +0% ARROW CW 11/05/18 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 11/11/18 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/08/18 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/09/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MIDNIGHT, TEXAS NBC 11/09/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% 48 HOURS CBS 11/10/18 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 11/10/18 0.6 0.6 even +0% FOX CFB – BIG12 PRIME FOX 11/10/18 0.6 0.6 even +0% CHARMED CW 11/11/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 11/05/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 11/08/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ALL AMERICAN CW 11/07/18 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CHILD SUPPORT ABC 11/09/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% COUNTRY MUSIC-BIGGST STAR ABC 11/11/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% GEICO-FOX SPORTS SUPPORTS FOX 11/11/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 11/09/18 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 11/09/18 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers