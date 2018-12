Live+3 Ratings for Week of Nov. 19: NFL on Thanksgiving Posts Massive Numbers

The “Thursday Night Football” matchup on Fox this Thanksgiving handily won the week of Nov. 19.

In the Live+3 ratings, the matchup between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys pulled in a massive 7.2 rating in adults 18-49. By comparison, the “Thursday Night Football” game from the previous week drew a 5.0 rating, while “Sunday Night Football” on the same week drew a 5.9. The Fox Thursday night game from the week of Nov. 19 also managed to draw 23.4 million viewers, while the game on CBS that same night pulled in 23.7 million.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth FOX NFL-THU POST GUN FOX 11/22/18 7.2 7.2 even +0% NBC NFL TH SPECIAL NBC 11/22/18 6.6 6.6 even +0% CBS NFL NATIONAL CBS 11/25/18 6.3 6.3 even +0% NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/25/18 6.1 6.1 even +0% CBS NFL NATL POST GUN CBS 11/25/18 5.3 5.3 even +0% NBC NFL TH PRE-KICK NBC 11/22/18 4.4 4.4 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/25/18 4.1 4.1 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/25/18 3.2 3.2 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 11/20/18 1.8 3.1 +1.3 +72% NBC NFL TH PRE-GAME NBC 11/22/18 2.6 2.6 even +0% MANIFEST NBC 11/19/18 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/25/18 2.1 2.1 even +0% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 11/19/18 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% 911 FOX 11/19/18 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/25/18 2.0 2.0 even +0% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/24/18 1.9 1.9 even +0% SURVIVOR – SPECIAL CBS 11/21/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 11/20/18 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% THE CONNERS ABC 11/20/18 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36% MASTERCHEF JR-CELEB SHWDN FOX 11/22/18 1.7 1.8 +0.1 +6% THE VOICE-MON NBC 11/19/18 1.4 1.7 +0.3 +21% NCIS CBS 11/20/18 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% FBI CBS 11/20/18 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 11/20/18 1.4 1.5 +0.1 +7% CRIMINAL MINDS – SPECIAL CBS 11/21/18 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% SEAL TEAM – SPECIAL CBS 11/21/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% THE RESIDENT FOX 11/19/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 11/19/18 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/19/18 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/25/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% THE ROOKIE ABC 11/20/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/20/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/20/18 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 11/25/18 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/25/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% THE SIMPSONS FOX 11/25/18 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 11/20/18 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 11/19/18 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MURPHY BROWN – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/18 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% THE FLASH CW 11/20/18 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FOX CFB FRI – PAC12 PRIME FOX 11/23/18 1.0 1.0 even +0% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/25/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% SHARK TANK ABC 11/25/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 11/19/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/25/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 11/20/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% 48 HOURS CBS 11/24/18 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 11/24/18 0.8 0.8 even +0% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 11/25/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% HOLLYWOOD GAME NT 11/21 NBC 11/21/18 0.6 0.6 even +0% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/23/18 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% SUPERGIRL CW 11/25/18 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% FOX COLLEGE FRI-KICK FOX 11/23/18 0.6 0.6 even +0% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 11/19/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% CHARMED CW 11/25/18 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% CHILD SUPPORT ABC 11/23/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 11/20/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% MARY POPPINS RETURNS ABC 11/22/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FOX COLLEGE SAT-KICK FOX 11/24/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% ARROW CW 11/19/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% FOX C.HOOPS-VEGAS FINAL FOX 11/23/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% MEGHAN’S NEW LIFE ABC 11/22/18 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FOX CFB – BIG12 PRIME FOX 11/24/18 0.3 0.3 even +0% I’M COMING HOME ABC 11/22/18 0.3 0.3 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers