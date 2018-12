Live+3 Ratings for Week of Nov. 26: ‘Good Doctor’ Out Gains ‘Manifest’ in Total Viewers for First Time

For the first time, “The Good Doctor” has beaten out “Manifest” in total viewer growth in the Live+3 ratings.

During the week of Nov. 26, sophomore ABC medical drama “The Good Doctor” grew 67%, or 4.5 million viewers, over its Live+Same Day haul to 11.2 million total. Freshman NBC drama “Manifest,” meanwhile, grew 72%, or 4.3 million viewers, to 10.3 million. Both shows were up in the measure from last week.

In adults 18-49, “Manifest” narrowly beat out “The Good Doctor,” with the former show growing 91% to a 2.1 rating and the latter doubling to a 2.0. Fellow NBC series “This Is Us” was once again the top scripted program of the week with a 3.3, followed by Fox’s “9-1-1” and CBS’ “Survivor,” both of which nabbed a 2.2.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/29/18 6.4 6.5 +0.1 +2% FOX NFL SUNDAY-NATIONAL FOX 12/02/18 6.2 6.2 even +0% NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 12/02/18 5.5 5.5 even +0% FOX NFL SUNDAY-PST GN-NAT FOX 12/02/18 4.5 4.5 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 12/02/18 3.4 3.4 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 11/27/18 2.1 3.3 +1.2 +57% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/29/18 3.2 3.2 even +0% THE OT FOX 12/02/18 3.1 3.1 even +0% SEC CHAMP POST GAME CBS 12/01/18 2.8 2.8 even +0% BIG TEN FOOTBALL CH GAME FOX 12/01/18 2.4 2.4 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 12/02/18 2.4 2.4 even +0% 911 FOX 11/26/18 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% SURVIVOR CBS 11/28/18 1.6 2.2 +0.6 +38% MANIFEST NBC 11/26/18 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% MODERN FAMILY ABC 11/28/18 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/26/18 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 11/27/18 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% THE CONNERS ABC 11/27/18 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% EMPIRE FOX 11/28/18 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% BIG 10 FTBL CHAMP GM-KICK FOX 12/01/18 1.9 1.9 even +0% THE SIMPSONS FOX 12/02/18 1.6 1.8 +0.2 +13% THE VOICE-MON NBC 11/26/18 1.6 1.8 +0.2 +13% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 11/27/18 1.5 1.7 +0.2 +13% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 11/28/18 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% FOX+NFLN THU NT PREGAME FOX 11/29/18 1.5 1.6 +0.1 +7% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/29/18 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 11/28/18 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% MOM CBS 11/29/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 12/02/18 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% FAMILY GUY FOX 12/02/18 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% THE ROOKIE ABC 11/27/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/29/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% THE RESIDENT FOX 11/26/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/28/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% STAR FOX 11/28/18 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% CHRISTMAS-ROCKEFELLER CEN NBC 11/28/18 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/30/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/27/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 11/28/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% GARTH BROOKS: NOTRE DAME CBS 12/02/18 1.2 1.3 +0.1 +8% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 12/02/18 1.3 1.3 even +0% WILL & GRACE NBC 11/29/18 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 11/30/18 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/27/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 11/27/18 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW ABC 12/02/18 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 12/01/18 1.1 1.1 even +0% 60 MINUTES CBS 12/02/18 1.1 1.1 even +0% FLASH CW 11/27/18 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SHARK TANK ABC 12/02/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 11/27/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MACGYVER CBS 11/30/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% THE GIFTED FOX 11/27/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MURPHY BROWN CBS 11/29/18 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% GREAT XMAS LIGHT FIGHT ABC 11/26/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% PAC-12 FOOTBALL CHAMP GM FOX 11/30/18 1.0 1.0 even +0% WWOD MAGICAL HOL CELEBRTN ABC 11/29/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 12/02/18 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% SNFTBL NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 12/01/18 0.8 0.8 even +0% LEGEND XMAS JOHN&CHRISSY NBC 11/28/18 0.8 0.8 even +0% RIVERDALE CW 11/28/18 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/29/18 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BLINDSPOT NBC 11/30/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/30/18 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/30/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 12/02/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 48 HOURS CBS 12/01/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% REL FOX 12/02/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% PAC-12 FTBL CHAMP GM-KICK FOX 11/30/18 0.7 0.7 even +0% ARROW CW 11/26/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SUPERGIRL CW 12/02/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% I FEEL BAD NBC 11/29/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MIDNIGHT, TEXAS NBC 11/30/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% LEGO JURASSIC WORLD PART1 NBC 11/29/18 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 11/27/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% CHARMED CW 12/02/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 11/26/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 11/29/18 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 12/01/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% LEGO JURASSIC WORLD PART2 NBC 11/29/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% CHILD SUPPORT SP-11/30 ABC 11/30/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% BIG 10 FTBL CHAMP GM -PRE FOX 12/01/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 12/01/18 0.5 0.5 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 11/28/18 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% PAC-12 FTBL CHAMP GM -PRE FOX 11/30/18 0.4 0.4 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 11/30/18 0.2 0.2 even +0% DYNASTY CW 11/30/18 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers