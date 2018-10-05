Live+3 Ratings for New Fall Broadcast Shows: ‘Manifest,’ ‘New Amsterdam’ See Biggest Lifts

NBC claimed an early victory in the 2018-2019 broadcast TV season, with the network’s new shows “Manifest” and “New Amsterdam” topping all other new shows for premiere week.

For the week of Sept. 24-Sept. 30, “Manifest” saw the biggest lifts in Live+3 in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. The mystery thriller grew from a 2.2 rating in Live+Same Day to a 3.6 after three days of playback for a 64% increase. In total viewers, the show grew 55% to 16.1 million viewers. Freshman medical drama “New Amsterdam” was the second-biggest gainer among the new crop of fall shows, growing 50% in the key demo to a 2.7 and 46% in total viewers to 12.3 million.

ABC’s “A Million Little Things” and the return of “Last Man Standing” on Fox were also big gainers in the key demo, with both shows growing by a 0.7 over their initial hauls. For CBS, the revival of “Murphy Brown” and “Magnum P.I.” both rose to over 10 million viewers, while Dick Wolf’s “FBI” rose to over 12 million.

Check back in the coming weeks to see a more complete breakdown including returning shows.

Series Network Broadcast Date Live+Same Day Adults 18-49 Live+3 Adults 18-49 Actual Increase % Increase MANIFEST NBC 09/24/18 2.2 3.6 +1.4 +64% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 09/25/18 1.8 2.7 +0.9 +50% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 09/26/18 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 09/28/18 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 09/26/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% MURPHY BROWN CBS 09/27/18 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 09/24/18 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% FBI CBS 09/25/18 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% THE COOL KIDS FOX 09/28/18 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 09/30/18 1.3 1.5 +0.2 +15%

Live+3 Total Viewers for New Fall Shows