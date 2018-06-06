Live Nation Productions Developing First TV Project ‘From Cradle to Stage’ With Endeavor Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Live Nation Productions is developing its first television-series project “From Cradle to Stage.” The docuseries, produced with Endeavor Content, is based on the book written by Virginia Hanlon Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl.

In her book, Hanlon Grohl spoke with mothers of other famous musicians to compare stories, including Dr. Dre’s mother Verna Griffin, Janis Winehouse, Marianne Stipe, and Donna Haim. The series will employ excerpts from years of interviews with the mothers of global superstars including Pharrell, Adam Levine, Tom Morello and more as well as Hanlon Grohl’s own family photographs and stories.

“At Live Nation Productions, we are proud to help artist’s share their stories in the most authentic way possible, “said Live Nation Productions President of Production, Film & Television, Heather Parry. “Virginia’s book aligns perfectly with that vision, highlighting an array of incredibly strong women, sharing true and unique perspectives of the mothers who raised some of our most celebrated rock stars. I am a Foo Fighters fan and have known Dave Grohl since my days at MTV, so it’s incredibly gratifying to be partnering with Virginia and Endeavor Content to help bring this project to life.”

“Virginia articulates each person’s story in her book in a way that illuminates the unique power a strong woman can have in a person’s life,” said Endeavor Content’s Liesl Copland. “We look forward to working with Live Nation Productions to develop a premium docuseries that feeds an audience who is increasingly hungry for stories of the genius of women like Virginia and their iconic sons and daughters.”

No network is yet attached to the project, which will be executive produced by Heather Parry of Live Nation Productions, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, Michael Rapino of Live Nation and Dave Grohl. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales.

“I’m excited to introduce the viewing public to the strong, loving women who have supported the insistent dreams of their musical sons and daughters, “said Virginia Hanlon Grohl. “To Sandi Clark, who learned the music business from a book and launched her son’s career – and Mary Weinrib, who had to cancel her own dreams of an education to allow her son to thrive with RUSH. To Janis Winehouse, who recognized her daughter’s extreme talent, but was helpless to control the demons that brought that brilliant career to a tragic end. Their backgrounds vary greatly, but they have so much in common. Viewers will join all the mothers around a table when they meet for the first time at a celebratory dinner where secrets and stories will be shared and compared. It’s possible that a toast will involve a wine from the Lambert family winery – and a glass of milk for Mary Morello!”

“I’m beyond excited to join in on the next step of my mother’s project to explore the stories of other musicians who were as fortunate as me, having been raised by such amazing women. Plus…I owe her one,” Dave Grohl said.