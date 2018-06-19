You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Orders ‘Little America’ Anthology Series From ‘Big Sick’ Duo, Lee Eisenberg

Apple has officially ordered the immigrant anthology “Little America” to series.

The half-hour series is based on true stories from Epic Magazine. It will explore the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants in America. “The Office” alum Lee Eisenberg will write and executive produce along with “The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Eisenberg will also serve as showrunner. Alan Yang, co-creator of the Netflix series “Master of None,” will also executive produce.  Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis will executive produce for Epic Magazine, alongside co-executive producer Arthur Spector. Universal Television will produce.

News of the series’ development was first reported in February.

This marks the latest in Apple’s ever-growing slate of originals. The streamer is prepping shows like a drama set behind the scenes of a network morning show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” a psychological thriller series from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, the true crime podcast drama series “Are You Sleeping?” starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul, and an Emily Dickinson series starring Hailee Steinfeld among many others.Just last week, Apple gave a straight-to-series order for a drama series based on the true story of pre-teen investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, who was the first person to expose a murder in her Pennsylvania hometown.

Apple also recently signed a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey. Under that deal, Winfrey and Apple will create programs that will be released as part of Apple’s original content lineup.

Nanjiani and Gordon are repped by UTA and Mosaic. Eisenberg is repped by WME and Mosaic.

