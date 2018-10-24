You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Unscripted Exec Lisa Levenson Joins Wilshire Studios

Daniel Holloway

Lisa Levenson
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

Unscripted exec Lisa Levenson has joined Wilshire Studios as executive VP, development and programming. Dawn Olmstead, president of Wilshire Studios and Universal Cable Productions, announced the hire Wednesday in a memo to staff.

Levenson most recently worked at Fox, where she was senior VP, alternative programming. She previously worked on series such as “Big Brother,” “The Bachelor,” and “The Bachelorette.”

In her new role, she will report to Olmstead. Read the full note from Olmstead below:

Please join me in welcoming Lisa Levenson to the Wilshire Studios family. In her new role Lisa will serve as Executive Vice President, Development and Programming, Wilshire Studios.
Lisa is an award-winning television producer and executive. A pioneer in unscripted programming, she has created and overseen multiple landmark series and specials. Notably, she was instrumental in creating the soap opera elements of “The Bachelor” and the storytelling and gameplay that elevated “Big Brother.”

Most recently, Lisa was Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, at Fox. There her department oversaw several successful series such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Master Chef” and “Beat Shazam,” and major television events including “The Passion” and Fox’s New Year’s Eve franchise with Pitbull. Lisa also oversaw new additions to feel-good reality including “American Grit” with John Cena.

Previously, as an executive producer for 13 seasons, Lisa provided the creative spine for “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Later she was the EVP of Programming and Development at Cineflix Productions, the producer of “American Pickers” and “Property Brothers.”

After majoring in radio, television and film at the University of Texas, Lisa’s first break was as a producer on “The Jerry Springer Show.” She then moved on to “General Hospital” where her work earned her two Daytime Emmy Awards.

A musical theater buff, Lisa lives in Los Angeles with her husband who also works in reality television. Even though he’s worked with Gordon Ramsay for nearly 15 years, Lisa prefers a good pizza to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Welcome to the team, Lisa!

